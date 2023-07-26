Aventis Graduate School and Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU) to launch Metaverse Learning Festival

Aventis Graduate School & DMMMSU partner for a Metaverse Learning Festival in Asia, promoting technological innovation & cross-cultural collaboration.

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School Singapore, a renowned institution in executive education, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU) in the Philippines to jointly launch a Metaverse Learning Festival. This festival aims to foster technological innovation, advance metaverse education, and facilitate cross-cultural collaboration across Asia.

Aventis Metaverse Learning Festival represents a significant milestone in the field of education, embracing the potential of the metaverse as a powerful platform for immersive and interactive learning experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and virtual environments, the festival will showcase the transformative impact of the metaverse on education, while also exploring its applications in various industries.

This collaboration between Aventis Graduate School Singapore and DMMMSU highlights their shared commitment to promoting digital transformation and equipping learners with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age. By harnessing the potential of the metaverse, the festival aims to create an inclusive and engaging learning ecosystem that transcends geographical boundaries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University to launch the Metaverse Learning Festival," said Mr Shaun Sung, Chief Metaverse officer of Aventis Metaverse, the World’s first AI Powered Metaverse Graduate School. "This collaboration aligns with our vision of providing innovative and immersive learning experiences that prepare individuals for the evolving demands of the digital era. The festival will serve as a catalyst for technological exploration and cross-cultural exchange, fostering a vibrant educational community across Asia."

DMMMSU President Dr. Jaime I. Manuel, Jr. emphasized that “the Metaverse Learning Festival is a significant step towards revolutionizing education in Asia”. By embracing emerging technologies and integrating them into our pedagogy, the University can enhance the learning experience and create new opportunities for students. “We are excited to collaborate with Aventis Graduate School Singapore to promote metaverse education and empower learners across the region”, he said.

The Metaverse Learning Festival will feature a diverse range of activities, including keynote speeches by renowned industry experts, panel discussions, and virtual exhibitions at Aventis HQ. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with immersive simulations, understand the latest technology and other cutting-edge technologies that exemplify the potential of the metaverse in education.

The festival will also serve as a platform for educators, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to exchange ideas, share best practices, and collaborate on future-oriented projects. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the festival aims to drive innovation and inspire the development of metaverse-enabled educational solutions.

The Metaverse Learning Festival is scheduled to take place on 15 Aug 2023. Further details regarding the festival program, registration, and participation opportunities will be announced in due course.

For more information about Aventis Graduate School Singapore and Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University, please visit their respective websites:

Aventis Graduate School Singapore: https://www.aventis.edu.sg/

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University: https://www.dmmmsu.edu.ph/

About Aventis Graduate School Singapore:

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

About Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU):

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University (DMMMSU) is a renowned university in the Philippines, dedicated to providing quality education and promoting research and development. With a focus on technology-driven innovation, DMMMSU aims to prepare students for the challenges of the future by embracing emerging technologies and fostering a culture of academic excellence.