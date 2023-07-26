Dayhouse Studio to Feature a Biophilic Design Booth at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes Kickoff Event for Stack Homes
As part of Dayhouse’s Healthy Dwelling 2030 campaign, the booth will educate Parade of Homes attendees on the health benefits of biophilic interior design.
We’re helping people understand biophilic design principles and their health attributes in order to answer the question: HOW HEALTHY IS YOUR HOME?”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayhouse Studio, a health-focused biophilic interior design firm, and its partner, OMNI Self-care, a health promotion company, will be featured in the upcoming Salt Lake Parade of Homes with a booth at the Stack Homes kickoff event on Friday, August 28, 2023. The booth will feature an interactive display creating a multisensory experience with greenery, a refuge space, natural materials, lighting, essential oils, and nature sounds – all to showcase how to create a space that improves mental and physical health.
As part of their Healthy Dwelling 2030 campaign, Dayhouse and OMNI Self-care are spreading awareness of nature-based interior designs for people living with chronic conditions, as well as to prevent chronic illness. During the event, they will discuss:
- How to assess the health of a home based on its biophilic elements (Biophilic Quality Index)
- How to design features and spaces around biophilic principles to add to any indoor space
- The evidence-based approach behind health improvements from biophilic features such as plants, natural materials, visual connection with nature, and more, including details from Dayhouse and Omni Self-care’s peer-reviewed article, “Healthy Dwelling”
“We’re asking a simple question: How healthy is your home?” says Dorothy Huntsman, founder of Dayhouse. “We’re helping people understand biophilic design principles and their health attributes in order to answer this question. For example, a refuge space using natural elements can reduce stress and increase perceived safety, concentration, and nervous system support.”
Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj, founder of OMNI Self-care adds, “Research studies behind health-focused biophilic spaces and self-care illustrate ways to not only support therapies, but also to prevent a variety of chronic health conditions such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, migraine, dementia, cardiovascular disorders, and many more. We present at-home solutions for people to take their health into their own hands.”
Visit their booth and website to learn more about how to bring these benefits into any built environment as they help kick off the Parade of Homes.
About Dayhouse Studio
Dayhouse Studio is an interior design firm located in Salt Lake City, UT that is grounded in biophilic design, sustainable practices and evidence-based research to improve health. Biophilic design is a multi-sensory approach to creating spaces that emulate the experience we find when being in nature, inherently reconnecting people with the natural world. The company offers services for both residential and commercial clients. For more information about the company, visit their website: https://www.dayhousestudio.com/
About OMNI Self-care
OMNI Self-care is a health promotion and consulting company that creates evidence-based content for marketing the health benefits of self-care. The company provides evidence-based creative solutions for businesses and investors that value sustainable, health-focused growth and living. For more information about the company, visit the website https://www.omniself.care/
