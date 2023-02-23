Biophilic Interior Design for Mental and Physical Health: An Awareness Campaign Launched to Prevent Chronic Diseases
Dayhouse Studio and OMNI Self-care team up to publicize opportunities for improving health outcomes on the anniversary of their article, “Healthy Dwelling”.
Our goal is to connect the growing demand for health-focused living with an evidence-based design of spaces utilizing biophilic principles, self-care and healthy products.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the one-year anniversary of publishing their peer-reviewed article, “Healthy Dwelling”, Dayhouse Studio and OMNI Self-care announce a joint awareness campaign that highlights opportunities to address the growing mental health and chronic illness issues facing us today.
Over the past few years, chronic illnesses grew at alarming rates and are expected to continue on an upwards trajectory. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “in the United States, 40% of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition” (1). CDC also concludes that in America depression and anxiety among children have increased over time (2). According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “Mental illnesses are common in the United States. Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020).” (3)
To address these issues and commemorate the first anniversary of publishing “Healthy Dwelling,” Dorothy Day Huntsman, founder of Dayhouse Studio, and Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj, founder of OMNI Self-Care, announce that they are launching an awareness campaign titled “Healthy Dwelling 2030.” The main message of this multi-year digital campaign is that biophilic environments at home and in the workplace can nurture health, support self-care and prevent chronic illness across all ages.
Healthy Dwelling 2030 aims to educate architects, interior designers, construction companies, developers, realtors, furniture manufacturers, healthcare professionals and the general public about the importance of interior spaces for our mental and physical well-being. The campaign will include educational presentations, digital ads, social media posts and published articles targeting the aforementioned industries.
Dayhouse Studio and OMNI Self-care have a multi-step solution to improve well-being and health care outcomes:
1. Improve the quality of our interior spaces by the use of evidence-based biophilic design methods and healthy materials.
2. Expand the functionality of our interior spaces to support evidence-based self-care practices for specific chronic disorders.
3. Increase awareness and understanding of the connection our mind and body have with our natural environment and a healthy lifestyle.
“Our goal is to connect the growing demand for health-focused living with an evidence-based design of spaces utilizing biophilic principles, self-care and healthy products. This goal can be achieved by increasing awareness of the opportunities we offer for redesigning residential and commercial spaces including office spaces, hotels, senior living homes, hospitals, and hospitals at home,” Huntsman stated regarding her decision to team up with OMNI Self-care, a consulting and health promotion company.
“We want to build and grow health-focused communities. Redesigning residential and commercial spaces presents opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. We are promoting and commercializing real-life solutions to improve well-being and disease prevention.” Bulaj elaborated on the inspiration to launch Healthy Dwelling 2030.
About the Healthy Dwelling Article
”Healthy Dwelling” illustrates the multi-step strategy to improve health for people living with migraine, chronic pain and depression as examples of chronic conditions. The authors, Dorothy Day Huntsman and Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj, describe the evidence-based rationale and specific examples of therapeutic home environments for these conditions. Based on the analytics, the article has received significant attention in its first year, being accessed over 7,500 times and referenced in eight additional articles (Google Scholar analytics), supporting the growing interest in healthier built environments.
“My mission is to improve mental and physical health outcomes using an evidence-based approach to designing biophilic interior spaces,” says Dorothy Day Huntsman, the founder and owner of Dayhouse Studio. She feels her services can shine a light on what she sees as a deeply rooted challenge in the United States, that of a general separation with our inner world, the natural world and our own bodies, which are ecological systems of their own. “Biophilic environments help to remind us of the important role nature plays with our mental and physical health, and encourage a change in our overall lifestyle. Both of these components are important to improving health outcomes.” Huntsman added.
To read the article, visit this link: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/19/4/2248/htm
About Dayhouse Studio
Dayhouse Studio is an interior design firm located in Salt Lake City, UT that is grounded in biophilic design, sustainable practices and evidence-based research to improve health. Biophilic design is a multi-sensory approach to creating spaces that emulate the experience we find when being in nature, inherently reconnecting people with the natural world. The company offers services for both residential and commercial clients. For more information about the company, visit the website https://www.dayhousestudio.com/
About OMNI Self-care
OMNI Self-care is a health promotion and consulting company that creates evidence-based content for marketing the health benefits of self-care. The company provides evidence-based creative solutions for businesses and investors that value sustainable, health-focused growth and living. For more information about the company, visit the website https://www.omniself.care/
