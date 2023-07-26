Chicken Shack Hosts Iconic Land Of The Lost Event Sunday July 30th on Route 66
Land Of The Lost Event Brings - Blast From The Past To Chicken Shack On Route 66 Arcadia, Oklahoma. Sunday July 30st, 2023- Event Starts at 12:00
We Are Absolutely Thrilled To Host The Land Of The Lost Event At The Chicken Shack.”ARCADIA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicken Shack, a renowned family destination restaurant, is proud to announce its upcoming Land Of the Lost Event, featuring Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, the original actors from the historic and iconic long-running television series Land Of the Lost. The event will take place on Sunday, July 30th, 2023, at The Chicken Shack located at: 212 E. Route 66, Arcadia, Oklahoma 73007
— Eddy Gochenour, Owner Chicken Shack.
Land Of the Lost, which aired from 1974 to 1977, mesmerized audiences with its thrilling blend of fantasy and science fiction. The show depicted the extraordinary journey of a family who embarked on a rafting trip that took a fateful turn, transporting them through a time warp portal into a land cohabiting with dinosaurs and other extraordinary beings. The Marshall Family's fight for survival in this uncharted territory captivated generations and left an indelible mark on television history.
The Chicken Shack is honored to host this family-friendly event, bringing fans and enthusiasts together to relive the magic of Land Of the Lost. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch re-runs of the show on the big screen and obtain signed autographs from Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure themselves. This event has become a cherished tradition over the years, drawing the participation of numerous celebrities who wish to pay homage to the shows unforgettable legacy.
One of the highlights of the event will be the showcase reenactment of the iconic Yellow Raft, which propelled the Marshall Family into the time portal through a breathtaking waterfall. This symbolic raft will be on display, providing attendees with a tangible connection to the beloved series.
Guests will have the extraordinary chance for a nominal fee guests to obtain autographed photos and signatures
on their collectibles. Guests can take away a fun piece of history from this event, by posing in the symbolic reenactment of the famous yellow raft with the original stars who played Will and Holly.
The Chicken Shack, recently honored with the prestigious Top 3 OKC's Official Community's Choice Award 2023.
Chicken Shack has been recognized as one of the Top 3 in Fried Chicken in the Oklahoma City area.
It serves as the perfect venue for the Land of the Lost Event. Combining the delectable flavors of their award winning Chicken with the excitement of this cherished television series, The Chicken Shack offers an ideal platform for fans and families to come together and enjoy a day filled with adventure and nostalgia.
"We are thrilled to host the Land Of the Lost Event at The Chicken Shack, says Eddy Gochenour, Owner/Founder. "Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure's presence, combined with the iconic reenactment of the Yellow Raft give the opportunity for fans to interact and relive their favorite moments.
This event is truly special. We invite everyone to join us for a memorable day of fun, laughter, and shared appreciation for this timeless series."
Don't miss the Land Of the Lost Event at The Chicken Shack at Route 66 at Noon on Sunday, July 30th, 2023. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. For more information, please visit chickenshackrt66.com or contact PR@ChickenShackRt66.com.
About The Chicken Shack: The Chicken Shack is a renowned family destination restaurant located at Route 66. With its delectable fried chicken and warm ambiance, it has become a beloved establishment in OKC. Recently awarded Top 3 Consumers Choice and recognized as the Top Fried Chicken in the area, The Chicken Shack continues to provide exceptional dining experiences for families and friends to enjoy.
Gray Gochenour
Chicken Shack
+1 405-277-5020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram