Troy License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing that the Troy License Office will be transitioning to a new contractor and remaining at the current location of 850 E. Cherry St., Ste. D, Troy, Mo., 63379. The first day of business for the new contractor will be August 1. The business hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the telephone number is 636-622-7090.

Please note the current location (850 E. Cherry St., Ste. D, Troy, Mo., 63379) will close on July 28 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Wentzville License Office – 807 B, East Pearce Blvd., Wentzville, Mo., 63385

Elsberry License Office – 312 Broadway, Elsberry, Mo., 63343

Warrenton License Office – 1000 Warrenton Outlet Center, Ste. 12, Warrenton, Mo., 63383

O’Fallon License Office – 2421 Highway K, O’Fallon, Mo., 63368

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

