Aurora License Office Open

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Aurora License Office, located at 316 E. Church Street, Aurora, Mo., 65605, opened July 24. For office hours and days of operation for the Aurora License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call 417-678-3003.

The management contract for the Aurora License Office was awarded to Dandelion Fields, LLC on May 4. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###