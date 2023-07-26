FSPCA Approves Registrar Corp as the First 100% Online “FSPCA Preventive Controls for Animal Food” Course Provider
The new, self-paced course follows FDA-recognized curriculum and fulfills training requirements to become a PCQI
We are pleased to be able to add Animal Food PCQI to our list of fully online trainings approved by FSPCA and are excited to offer the animal food industry this convenient method of training.”HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Registrar Corp, the leading compliance services, training, and software firm announced today the release of the first ever fully online and self-paced “FSPCA Preventive Controls for Animal Food” course that’s approved by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA) and includes the FSPCA certificate.
— David Lennarz, Co-Founder and CEO
This course uses the standardized curriculum recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Successfully completing this course meets the requirements for becoming a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI).
Animal food industry professionals can now become PCQIs at their own pace and from the comfort of their home or office.
“We are pleased to be able to add Animal Food PCQI to our list of fully online trainings approved by FSPCA and are excited to offer the animal food industry this convenient method of training.” said David Lennarz, Co-Founder and CEO.
Registrar Corp’s FSPCA Preventive Controls for Animal Food Course
FDA defines a PCQI as someone who has successfully completed training in the development and application of risk-based preventive controls.
The training must be at least equivalent to a standardized curriculum. Individuals can also be qualified through job experience to develop and apply a food safety system.
Participants who complete Registrar Corp’s online course will receive a certificate from the FSPCA Institute for Food Safety and Health (IFSH), the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO), and the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI).
This certificate demonstrates that the participant has completed training that qualifies them to be a PCQI and is only given to individuals who complete the FSPCA-recognized course.
The standardized course curriculum was developed by the FSPCA, a public-private partnership created by FDA to develop training that promotes safe food production and compliance with FDA’s Preventive Controls rules.
The Preventive Controls for Animal Food Rule requires most facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold animal food for sale in the United States to designate a PCQI who will oversee and implement the facilities’ Food Safety Plans.
The PCQI online training course is just one of many online courses that Registrar Corp offers for food safety professionals.
Registrar Corp currently offers FSPCA-approved courses for Preventive Controls for Human Food and for Foreign Supplier Verification Programs.
The firm also offers courses on SQF and ISO Implementation, Internal Auditing, HACCP, allergen management, and much more.
Registrar Corp’s Additional Compliance Services
Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics establishments, including but not limited to:
FDA registration and renewal
Detentions
Inspection preparation
Food safety regulations
Software solutions for regulatory compliance
Registrar Corp’s online training courses offer a robust library of food safety training and certification courses as well as medical device compliance training.
If you have questions about PCQI requirements or Registrar Corp’s online courses, contact Registrar Corp’s training department at training@registrarcorp.com or by calling +1-757-224-0177 (option 5).
About Registrar Corp
Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for FDA compliance, offering tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 19 worldwide offices and assists over 30,000 companies each year with FDA compliance.
If you have questions about FDA requirements or Registrar Corp’s solutions for food safety, contact Registrar Corp at info@registrarcorp.com or call +1-757-224-0177.
Starza Thompson
Registrar Corp
