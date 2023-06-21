City of Hampton Recognizes Registrar Corp's 20-Year Commitment to Regulatory Compliance
An unwavering commitment to helping clients overcome compliance challenges drives two decades of success
We look forward to continuing to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of regulatory compliance for another 20 years and beyond.”HAMPTON, VA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading FDA service, software, and training firm, Registrar Corp, is proud to announce it has reached an exciting milestone, celebrating 20 years of delivering regulatory compliance services to companies across the globe. Registrar Corp helps over 30,000 clients a year achieve regulatory compliance, enabling them to protect their brands’ reputations and keep their business operations flowing smoothly.
In 2003, Registrar Corp’s founders recognized a need for a service that simplified FDA compliance for the food and beverage industry. Registrar Corp was launched with this goal in mind and progressively evolved to extend compliance solutions for other regulated industries, including medical devices, drugs, and cosmetics.
In a letter of congratulations from the City of Hampton, Mayor Donnie R. Tuck acknowledged Registrar Corp’s endeavors: “Thank you for your work to ensure that businesses are aware of and comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. We value having businesses in the community which benefit the well-being of our residents and citizens across the country.”
Registrar Corp has continued to keep a pulse on industry needs, expanding service offerings in response to increased regulations. The company has also initiated strategic acquisitions that enabled it to add online training courses and additional software products to its suite of solutions.
"Our 20th anniversary is a significant achievement for us, and we’re grateful to be recognized by the City of Hampton for our efforts," said Registrar Corp's Co-President David Lennarz. "Our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to continuing to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of regulatory compliance for another 20 years and beyond."
Registrar Corp’s offerings are designed to streamline compliance, providing companies the guidance they need to painlessly navigate global regulations for their products. Its comprehensive solutions support importers, exporters, and regulatory professionals worldwide.
"My team and I are incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Registrar Corp over the last 20 years,” said Registrar Corp's Co-President, Tommy Fass. “We have helped thousands of clients navigate the complex world of regulatory compliance and we look forward to continuing to support companies in achieving their compliance goals for decades to come."
Registrar Corp’s Additional Compliance Services
Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics firms, including but not limited to:
FDA registration and renewal
Detentions
Inspection preparation
Food safety regulations
Software solutions for regulatory compliance
About Registrar Corp
Registrar Corp is a leading resource for global government compliance, offering regulatory tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 20 offices worldwide and has made compliance quick and easy for more than 100,000 companies across 180 countries.
