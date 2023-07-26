TDOC Hosting Resource Fair

JOHNSON CITY, TN – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Johnson City Community Resource Center (CRC) and local agencies are teaming up to assist justice-involved individuals. The CRC is hosting a resource fair to help people connect with resources necessary for their success after incarceration or while on probation or parole. The resources available at the event will include educational assistance, help obtaining identification, housing, and employment opportunities.

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Johnson City Community Resource Center Resource Fair

WHEN: July 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: 195 Freckles Court, Johnson City, TN 37601