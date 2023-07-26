Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,534 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Hosting Resource Fair

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 07:19pm

 JOHNSON CITY, TN – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Johnson City Community Resource Center (CRC) and local agencies are teaming up to assist justice-involved individuals.  The CRC is hosting a resource fair to help people connect with resources necessary for their success after incarceration or while on probation or parole.  The resources available at the event will include educational assistance, help obtaining identification, housing, and employment opportunities.

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:         Johnson City Community Resource Center Resource Fair

WHEN:        July 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:      195 Freckles Court, Johnson City, TN 37601

You just read:

TDOC Hosting Resource Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more