Shark Tank's Original Shark Kevin Harrington Teams Up With SOPO Dispenser Corporation To Launch Sopo the Frog Sept. 1st

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Harrington, Harrington Enterprises, renowned Serial Entrepreneur, an original Shark Tank Shark and inventor of The Infomercial, has joined forces with SOPO (S'tick O'n P'ull O'ff) Dispenser Corporation to help the startup revolutionize the way we conveniently use personal care products in our baths and showers.SOPO Dispenser Corporation has developed a patented package that sticks on the bath or shower wall, providing convenient hands-free delivery of personal care bath and shower products. Their first product is Sopo the Frog for children, which is scheduled to be on the market by September 15th.The ingredients were formulated specifically for children to SOPO's high standards as one of the safest, highest concentration of organic and natural 3in1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.Kevin Harrington, with over 50 years of entrepreneurial experience and more than $6 billion in sales, brings immense expertise and innovation to this partnership. His extensive knowledge in product development and his role as a shark on Shark Tank make him an invaluable asset to the introduction of unique and innovative Sopo the Frog Dispenser.Joining forces with Harrington is Edward Goldfarb, a former Naval Aviator, the inventor and founder of SOPO Dispenser Corporation. Goldfarb brings to the table his experience as a director of advertising and sales promotion for esteemed companies such as SuperValu Stores, Jewel-Osco, and AutoZone, in addition to being a buyer of promotional products.Goldfarb, a visionary leader, has spearheaded for seven years the development of the hands-free, gravity-fed, and eco-friendly SOPO Dispensers, which contain about 70% less plastic than bottles and are recyclable.Even though Sopo the Frog's formula was developed especially for children's delicate hair, scalp and skin, the 3in1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash is also a wonderful product for adults. SOPO Dispensers offer a myriad of benefits to consumers. The hands-free convenience allows for effortless and even one-hand dispensing of high-quality, safe, natural, and organic products. Whether hung on the wall or placed on the countertop, the gravity-fed design ensures that users do not have to worry about shaking the bottle to get the last drop of the product out. SOPO products will also help organize shower products and eliminate clutter, perfect for RV's, yachts, tiny homes, and bathrooms with limited space.Kevin Harrington's team taking on the marketing of SOPO Dispenser Corporation's first product, Sopo the Frog, marks a significant moment in the personal care industry. With their innovative dispenser and dedication to safe, natural, and organic products, they are set to disrupt the market, making shower routines more convenient and enjoyable for all.To learn more about SOPO Dispenser Corporation's first product, Sopo the Frog for children, visit: MySOPO.com.##About SOPO Dispenser Corporation:SOPO Dispenser Corporation is a leading provider of hands-free personal care bath product dispensers. Their patented packages stick on the bath or shower wall, providing convenient access to high-quality, safe, natural, and organic products. The flagship product, Sopo the Frog dispenser, offers a fun and engaging experience for kids while ensuring the highest concentration of organic and natural shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Founded by Edward Goldfarb, a visionary leader with an exceptional background, SOPO Dispenser Corporation aims to transform the way people utilize personal care products in the shower.

Adult Products Will Be Launch After Successful Launch of Sopo the Frog For Children.