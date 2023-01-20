At 77 IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO START A BUSINESS FOR THIS FORMER NAVY FIGHTER PILOT

Patented SOPO Dispenser

Sopo the Frog' Dispenser - 3in1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash Formulated Just For Children Super Safe With 52% Organic and 98% Natural Ingredients.

Hey mom and dad, I'm Sopo the Frog! It's sooo much fun for your children to take a bath with me. Just push my belly button and see what comes out my bottom. Oh, it's sooo much fun...” — Someday All Personal Care Products Will Come In SOPO Packaging

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT 77 IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO START A BUSINESS FOR THIS FORMER NAVY FIGHTER PILOTFor 51 years ideas came and went for 77 year old Ed Goldfarb until the "Flash of Genius" finally came to him. Ed always installed the permanent, hard plastic, three compartment personal care product dispenser in his shower when he moved into a new home. In 2016, he picked up a shampoo bottle to put the shampoo in the shampoo compartment of the dispenser and thought, "Why can't the shampoo package (bottle) be turned upside down, stuck to the shower wall and dispense the shampoo?" In that instant SOPO, S'tick O'n P'ull O'ff, Dispensers were born. According to Goldfarb, an active Realtor, he wishes he never got the idea, as SOPO has taken over his life for seven years of R&D and $350,000 later. Sopo the Frog Dispenser for children is finally going to "hatch" on e-commerce in March 2023. Following a successful launch of the children's product, Goldfarb has a full line of adult products.Sopo the Frog says, "Hey mom and dad, I'm Sopo the Frog, bath time is fun time and I'm so safe. Just stick me the frog on the bath tub wall, push her belly button and see what comes out the bottom. Oh, it's so much fun!"Just as important as the game-changing Utility Patented Dispenser, Sopo the Frog's 3 in 1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash has the highest concentration of organic (52%) and natural 98%) ingredients possible. Ed states, "I created a formula solely for children. A product I would want my grandchildren to use. Therefore, it had to be safer and better than any other children's personal care products. During R&D, I rejected six formulas from two labs before Private Label Skin Care created a formula that worked with Sopo's unique. and also patented, center opening, twist-to-open cap. The rich 'n creamy formula was created so the product would remain in the dispenser even if left in the open position and easily flow out when light pressure is applied to Sopo the Frog's belly button. According to the lab, if we pushed the envelope any harder, performance would be sacrificed.Unlike other dispensers, which you have to shake out for the 10% or more product that remains in the bottom to come out, SOPO Dispensers are gravity fed, which means 100% of the contents is usable without having to shake out that last 10%. You'll know the dispenser is empty when you hear an unmistakable raspberry sound. Light pressure applied on the front of the dispenser releases the product into the parent's or child's hand. If the consumer just wants a safe product but doesn't want to stick the dispenser to the wall, SOPO Dispensers can be used traditionally, due to their wide cap, as a free standing counter top bottle.Goldfarb, has also written a children's book, "Sopo Hatches." The book will be used as a promotional item for the first orders. "Sopo Hatches", tells about Sopo the Frog's life cycle from egg to tadpole to frog. It also talks to children about, education, listening to their parents, being nice to friends, the importance of good hygiene and taking care of our Earth.According to Goldfarb, "Our initial market will be the parents of the 55M children that are 10 years old and under in the U.S. and, once successful, we will market to the parents of the 75M children in the EU, where SOPO Dispenser is also patented. We do have adult lines that could be launched in a matter of months. Once the parents use the product for their children and love it, we will have a large data base to which we will cost effectively launch the adult lines."Goldfarb went on the say, "Before developing the children's product, I did extensive research on e-commerce stores, like Amazon, eBay and Shopify, to see what the competing products were. Basically there weren't any that I would call competitive. Compared to adult products, there are few similar products for children."

Adult Products Will Be Launch After Successful Launch of Sopo the Frog For Children.