Checkable Gains Strategic Advantage with Three New Advisors Joining the Team
Industry Experts Bring Invaluable Insight to Drive Checkable's Continued Growth & InnovationFARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Checkable, a new startup revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home screening kits and telehealth services to the home, is thrilled to announce the addition of three advisors to its team. Comprised of industry leaders with extensive experience in consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare, the advisory board will work closely with Checkable's CEO, Patty Post, to proactively identify opportunities, address challenges, and chart the path to success. Checkable welcomes Christina Noble, Doug Stukenborg, and Cindy Chandler to its team of advisors.
Each advisor brings a unique background of experiences and knowledge to the table, offering Checkable a wealth of insight to grow its brand, establish credibility, and become a recognized household name in the industry. With their diverse expertise and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, the advisors will play a crucial role in shaping Checkable's strategic direction and propelling the company’s growth trajectory.
Noble, one of Checkable’s respected advisors, has held key leadership roles within the healthcare industry, including her tenure at CVS Health. With a forward-thinking mindset, Christina consistently challenges the team to take calculated innovation risks, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in product development, marketing strategies, talent mentorship, and organizational growth. Drawing from her vast experience and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, Noble brings valuable insights into emerging trends, consumer behavior, and industry dynamics, enabling Checkable to stay ahead of the curve and drive impactful change.
Stukenborg, another invaluable advisor on the team, brings with him 11 years of experience as a Merchandising Leader at Target, where he honed his expertise in driving successful consumer strategies. Furthermore, his leadership role in launching Welly’s disruptive consumer brand into the market further demonstrates his ability to navigate the intricacies of product innovation, performance improvement, and strategic planning. With Stukenborg’s guidance, Checkable can tap into his deep knowledge of consumer-facing industries, seeking expert advice on strategy development, performance enhancement, and the successful launch of new products. His insights and strategic direction empower Checkable to make informed decisions, seize market opportunities, and create innovative solutions that resonate with our target audience.
“Since I first met Patty and learned about her passion for bringing the strep test over the counter, my excitement has only grown. As I've become more involved with the Checkable team, I've witnessed their unwavering commitment to expanding access and reducing the cost of additional diagnostic tests,” added Doug Stukenborg. “Their innovative approach, which includes a proprietary app that seamlessly integrates with these tests, provides an end-to-end solution from testing to treatment, all from the convenience and comfort of one's home. The Checkable team's dedication to revolutionizing healthcare delivery is truly inspiring, and I am honored to be a part of this transformative journey.”
Chandler, a highly valued advisor on the team, is a renowned leader in talent recruitment and retention within the healthcare industry. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the complexities surrounding workforce management, Chandler provides crucial insights into attracting and retaining top talent. Her involvement in Women's Business Leadership (WBL) further demonstrates her commitment to fostering inclusive and diverse workplaces. Cindy's expertise extends beyond talent acquisition; she also offers valuable guidance on nurturing a strong company culture and developing a robust leadership team. By leveraging Chandler’s insights, Checkable can cultivate an environment that fosters professional growth, empowers individuals, and promotes collaboration.
“The advisory board plays a vital role in our start-up's governance and strategy, particularly as we prepare for the retail launch of our products,” said Patty Post, CEO of Checkable. “Their expertise and guidance have been key in shaping our business direction and go-to-market strategy. Their industry knowledge and product launch experience have provided us with a solid foundation to enter the retail market confidently. The advisory board's collective wisdom is crucial to our success in this critical phase.”
The addition of Noble, Stukenborg, and Chandler to Checkable's advisory board signifies the company's commitment to proactively identifying opportunities and strategizing for success. These acclaimed advisors bring a wealth of diverse experience in consumer packaged goods, retail, and healthcare, positioning them as irreplaceable resources for guiding Checkable's journey from research and technology development to becoming a self-care CPG company. With scaling the business, team building, and future preparation as top priorities, Checkable is confident in its ability to navigate the challenges ahead with the guidance of this exceptional advisory board.
For more information about Checkable, please visit: https://www.checkable.com/.
About Checkable:
At the forefront of home healthcare, Checkable is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home test kits and telehealth services to the home. Checkable is developing the first at-home strep throat platform, currently undergoing studies for FDA clearance. In addition, Checkable has released a line of women's and maternal at-home health diagnostics, including a UTI test, a vaginal pH test, a breast milk strip for nutritional value, and a breast milk strip for alcohol content. Select tests will pair with a proprietary digital telehealth app that seamlessly connects patients with healthcare professionals. These easy-to-administer home testing kits allow individuals to get the treatment they need when they need it, with fast and accurate results from the comforts of home.
Checkable also provides an array of health and wellness content, including podcasts and blogs from experts and doctors, to help keep consumers informed about different aspects of their health. Based in West Fargo, N.D., the Checkable team consists of business leaders, scientists, regulators, and clinical experts committed to reshaping healthcare. All test kits are either over-the-counter approved or seeking FDA clearance.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here