Tech Firm Annihilates Passwords in 2FA Authentication, US Patent Granted, Seeking Partnerships w/ Cyber Security Firms
A giant step in cyber security eliminates need to create and use passwords yet provides true two-factor remote user authentication for customers and employees.
There is a critical need to not forget the human weak link at the center of new security technology implementations.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The conventional wisdom of cyber security industry follows that in this age of ever evolving cyber security risks, businesses provide enhanced security in remote access to their servers by their employees and customers, using two-factor authentication, a strong form of authentication, including use of complex passwords as one-factor, and a soft token as another factor.
— Tara Chand
“We succeed in annihilating this conventional wisdom of requiring use of a complex password as one of these two-factors by eliminating use of a password altogether; and yet provide a true two-factor remote user authentication”, said Tara Chand, CEO of Internet Promise Group Inc., a boutique innovation enterprise.
Chand emphasized, “There is a critical need to not forget the human weak link at the center of new security technology implementations. We did not… and achieved this giant step in cyber security defense by leveraging certain unique non-obvious security features of a wireless carrier’s wireless network.”
Chand continued, “we’re eager to roll out this unique RUAS (Remote User Authentication Security) technology to all businesses including financial institutions to better serve their customers. We are seeking partnership with reputable security firms to quickly deploy this security service to their existing and new business customers.” Chand may be contacted at chand@InternetPromise.com or at 310 787 1400.
Chand continued, “for us humans, creating, safeguarding and using passwords has always been problematic. This is why many enterprises have been active in developing new ways to use a password. For example, Microsoft, in selecting a point on an image as a password by displaying one or more images as part of remote user authentication. These band-aid solutions do not address hacking of stored identity credentials, as well as the human weak link.”
Chand said, “imagine the relief in an ensign’s face at his office desk working in a defense department, in not having to write down that complex password and sticking it next to his terminal, easily accessible for use. The key feature of a password is as a mental secret – and which human would remember a complex password as that mental secret?”
Chand, a CISSP® credentialed cyber security professional, drawing from a wealth of experience as an Electrical Engineer, Systems Engineer, Software Engineer and non-practicing attorney with an innate talent to comprehend all facets of a problem space, successfully leveraged and implemented a unique set of non-obvious security features of a wireless carrier’s wireless network, resulting in a significant advance in cyber security defense.
Chand continued, “cyber security firms interested in eliminating the need to create and use passwords, yet still provide true two-factor remote user authentication for their existing and new business customers are encouraged to contact us.” Chand may be contacted at chand@InternetPromise.com or at 310 787 1400.
Tara Chand is CEO of Internet Promise Group® Inc., a boutique innovation enterprise active across six market verticals, including human health, with 100+ patents, seeks human-factor driven convenience for customers in all of his innovations, including many of his innovations in cyber security defense. www.InternetPromiseGroup.com
