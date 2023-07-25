Council Approves Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update

MARYLAND, July 25 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Council also enacts legislation that makes modifications to the composition and duties of the Rustic Roads Advisory Committee

Today the Montgomery County Council approved the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update, which is the first comprehensive update to the plan since its creation in 1996. The Council also enacted Bill 30-23 that changes the composition and duties of the Rustic Roads Advisory Committee.

Rustic roads are low-traffic, narrow roadways in historic and scenic locations around the County. They are primarily found in agricultural and rural regions with a large number running through the Agricultural Reserve as well as historic and heritage sites. The Rustic Roads are primarily found in Council Districts 2, 7 and 1.

"Each of these 112 rustic roads have their own unique story and history. They are also some of the most beautiful roads in Montgomery County's 5,000 mile road network," Council President Evan Glass said. "With this comprehensive update, we are celebrating our agricultural roots while also ensuring that these roads remain accessible to all who use them. Preservation of our rustic roads will continue to position the Agricultural Reserve as an incredibly rich asset to the region for years to come."

“It is great to see the Rustic Roads Program thrive and expand. With the Agricultural Reserve and Rustic Roads, Montgomery County is committed to maintaining our agricultural heritage,” said Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe. “One of the great parts of my job representing the Upcounty is traveling these beautiful roads on a regular basis. It is our responsibility to protect the rural nature of these rustic roads for many generations to come.”

“The Rustic Roads Program is a unique and important reminder of the County’s agricultural history. To support agriculture for future generations, we must preserve these roads in a way that makes them safe and functional for all users – including the farmers and residents who rely on them most,” said Councilmember Dawn Luedtke. “I’m excited about the progress the Council made during the master plan process to ensure dedicated and routine maintenance for Rustic Roads for the first time. This step will strengthen our Rustic Roads Program.”

“I’m grateful for the many stakeholders who helped us strike a balance of lifting up new and diverse voices while recommitting ourselves to maintaining rustic roads that serve their primary purpose for those who depend on them to make a living," Council Vice President Andrew Friedson said. "I remain committed to protecting and preserving the Agricultural Reserve where farming remains economically sustainable.”

“I’m very excited that the historic African American community of Holly Grove will be represented in the new Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan with the designation of Holly Grove Road," Councilmember Kristin Mink said. "Thank you to all of the staff and community members who worked on this plan.”

"Rustic roads preserve the character of our rural communities and are crucial for delivering goods and services to our diverse communities,” Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles said. “Along with the Agricultural Reserve, they represent a significant part of our County's natural, agricultural and historical characteristics. It is a great privilege to support the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan that will strengthen our commitment to maintaining rustic roads' social and cultural heritage."

Montgomery County’s rustic and exceptional rustic roads are public roads that are preserved under the County’s Rustic Roads Program and receive routine maintenance by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation or the Maryland State Highway Administration.

As part of the updated plan, the program now includes 112 roads, following the approval by the Council to newly classify 16 roads as rustic or exceptional rustic, and remove three roads from the program as they no longer meet the criteria to be designated as rustic.

During the Planning Department’s feedback-gathering process, residents could provide comments on the existing rustic roads across the County and nominate roads to be added to this designation. Comments on the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan can be found on the rustic roads feedback map. The Council held a public hearing on the Montgomery County Planning Board’s Draft of the Master Plan on April 18, 2023. The Transportation and Environment Committee held a worksession to review the draft plan and feedback from residents on July 17, 2023.

In related matters, the Department of Transportation (DOT) was charged with development of an executive regulation by next year that would update the guidelines for construction and maintenance on rustic roads. This regulation has not been updated in 27 years. Moreover, starting next year DOT’s Capital and Operating Budgets will distinguish the funds used to maintain rural roads.

In addition to approving this Master Plan update, today the Council enacted Bill 30-23, Rustic Roads Program – Rustic Roads Advisory Committee, introduced by Council President Glass at the request of the Planning Board. This bill enacts recommendations regarding the composition and duties of the Rustic Roads Advisory Committee by changing the number of members on the Committee and clarifying additional duties. The committee members are appointed by the County Executive and serve to promote the Rustic Roads Program, reviewing and commenting on the classifications of the rustic roads in question and any regulations or policies that may affect the program.

Among the changes included in Bill 30-23 are wording updates to ensure a push for greater diversity in the County Executive’s appointments for the committee. It also increases the number of voting members on the committee from seven to nine, adds three at-large members who must be frequent users of rustic roads, and removes the requirement that commercial farmers on the committee must own their farm, thus allowing full-time farmers who lease their land to join. View more information on the Rustic Roads Master Plan here and on Bill 30-23 here.

