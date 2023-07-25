B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN MONTANA
Jeff Streeter Joins as Partner in Kalispell, MT
It’s incredibly invigorating to witness how B2B CFO® wholeheartedly caters to the needs and aspirations of business owners. I feel a deep sense of gratitude to now be part of that community.”KALISPELL, MONTANA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Jeff Streeter has joined as Partner. He is based in Kalispell, MT, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Jeff is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 35 years developing a wide range of business strategies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent 18 years as CEO and Co-Founder of Lucky Bums, a consumer products brand which he built from scratch, spearheading a cash-flow model, analyzing metrics such as gross margin, receivables, and payables across various products and sales channels. He incorporated innovative manufacturing terms, fostering sustainable growth and profitability. Jeff also managed financial operations and the growth strategy, executing brand expansion by securing capital through traditional bank lending and private investment. He successfully negotiated multiple lines of credit and 4 unique rounds of private equity investment. This expansion established the company as a leading presence in their respective e-Commerce selling platforms and resulted in significant growth.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Jeff has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Jeff, “With my background as a co-found and business owner and having experienced the challenges of growing and transitioning a company firsthand, it’s incredibly invigorating to witness how B2B CFO® wholeheartedly caters to the needs and aspirations of business owners. I feel a deep sense of gratitude to now be part of a community that comprises selfless and like-minded professionals, united by a common mission to enhance the lives of business owners.”
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
