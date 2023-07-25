CARLOS KREMMER ANNOUNCES LATEST SWIMWEAR FOR WOMEN COLLECTION 2023

Submit Release
Embrace your curves, show off your unique style,”
— Carlos Kremmer
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Carlos Kremmer has announced his latest swimwear collection for women, set to debut in 2023. The collection is full of colors and amazing art work, and is sure to turn heads on the beach.

“I’m so excited to debut my latest collection,” said Kremmer. “I’ve really pushed the envelope with this one, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The collection features a variety of different styles, including one-piece suits, bikinis, and cover-ups. There is something for everyone, and each piece is unique.

“I really wanted to create a collection that was different from anything else out there,” said Kremmer. “I think I’ve succeeded in that, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The collection will debut in 2023, and will be available at select online retailers.

