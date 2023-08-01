We are excited to announce that we have been recommended as Photo Studio by the Australian Consulate-General in New York
Approved by the Australian Consulate-General: Quality Passport Photos at Photo Studio 308NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo Studio 308 is absolutely thrilled to share some exciting news today. Photo Studio 308 has recently been reviewed and approved by the esteemed Australian Consulate-General in New York for an exceptional quality passport photo services. As a result, Photo Studio 308 has been added to an exclusive directory of suggested photo studios in NYC.
"This recognition highlights our commitment to providing top-notch passport photos that meet the specific requirements of the Australian government. In addition to being added to the Australian Consulate-General's directory, we are also now listed on their website as a recommended provider of passport photos in NYC." said Mr. Kremmer.
"We want to thank our customers for their continued support, and we look forward to providing them with the same high level of service in the future. If you need Australian visa photos in NYC, be sure to visit us at Photo Studio 308." said Mr. Kremmer.
Carlos Kremmer
Photo Studio 308
+1 347-618-1852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube