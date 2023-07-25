Submit Release
Introducing Total Glow Restore: The Revolutionary Sytenol A®-Powered Bakuchiol Skin Firming Cream

Dixies 12 Week Unfiltered Unedited Transformation Before After

Introducing Total Glow Restore: The Bakuchiol Skin Firming Cream 99% Pure & 6% Strength - World's Highest Concentration.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Point, a trailblazing leader in innovative skincare solutions, is thrilled to introduce Total Glow Restore, a groundbreaking serum that sets a new standard in the world of skincare. This revolutionary formula features the purest, cosmetic-grade Bakuchiol, known as "Sytenol A®," at an impressive strength of 6% - the highest known concentration worldwide.

Bakuchiol, renowned for its powerful anti-aging properties, has been taken to unprecedented heights with Total Glow Restore. Through an exclusive extraction process, Revival Point has achieved an unparalleled 99% purity of Bakuchiol, making it the most potent and effective skincare product on the market.

"We are excited to bring Total Glow Restore to women worldwide. Our team has tirelessly researched and developed this formula, combining the purest Bakuchiol with 13 scientifically-backed ingredients to create a skincare solution that surpasses all expectations," said Brett Alcorn, CEO of Revival Point.

Total Glow Restore addresses three critical factors essential for youthful, radiant skin, particularly for women over 50: hydration, boosting elasticity, and reducing the appearance of dark circles. Through meticulous research from over 2,000 clinical studies, Revival Point has carefully selected 13 additional potent ingredients that deeply smooth, moisturize, and firm the skin, promoting a youthful glow.

"By stimulating the collagen and elastin fibers, starting in the stratum corneum layer, we can help to treat wrinkles that have formed and reduce further wrinkling in the skin. We can reduce the appearance of wrinkles by using ingredients that we know provide deep hydration in the skin, and stabilize the acid mantle layer, which helps to thicken and protect the epidermis," states Eileen Feighny, esteemed esthetician and founder of skincare brand Tulura, who contributed to the research of Total Glow Restore.

Total Glow Restore has undergone rigorous testing through a Research User Group over 12 weeks, delivering impressive results in wrinkle reduction, improved elasticity, and skin hydration.

"This is not just another product. Total Glow Restore is a complete skincare routine in one powerful cream. You no longer need to add another step to your regimen. It addresses multiple skin concerns, leaving you with nourished, firm, and radiant skin," adds Eileen.

Total Glow Restore by Revival Point is truly a transformative serum that nourishes the skin, enhances elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and provides a youthful, radiant glow. With a commitment to rigorous research and double-blind clinical studies, Total Glow Restore surpasses all other brands, making it the most superior and effective choice for your skincare needs.

Embrace the power of Total Glow Restore and experience the transformative potential of this unparalleled skincare serum.

Total Glow Restore is now available for purchase on the Revival Point website.

About Revival Point:
Revival Point is a pioneering supplement company dedicated to innovation and scientific research. Harnessing the power of nature's most potent ingredients, Revival Point creates revolutionary skincare solutions that empower women to embrace their natural beauty at every age.

Elaine - Total Glow Restore Bakuchiol Cream Testimonial: "My Fine Lines Reduced in 12 Weeks!

