New Chocolate Probiotic Snacks Released by Revival Point
EINPresswire.com/ -- Florasweets, a unique guilt-free chocolate snack has been introduced to the market by Revival Point, the founders of Floraspring. This unique product is one of the first of its kind in the market. It's a healthy indulgence that combines the taste of chocolate with the benefits of probiotics, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers. Each chocolate square is packed with 5 Billion CFUs of metabolism-boosting probiotics that promote digestive and immune health by supporting the good microflora in the gut and crowding out the bad ones.
Florasweets is a nut-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free chocolate made with 60% cacao ensuring a rich and satisfying chocolate experience.
"We are thrilled to introduce Florasweets to the market," said Ashley Hawk RN, a wellness contributor for Revival point "We wanted to create a product that would satisfy people's cravings for chocolate while also being healthy and nutritious. Florasweets is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to indulge in a guilt-free treat."
Unlike traditional chocolates, Florasweets is made with low-calorie sweetener allulose, making it a healthier option for those who are looking to reduce their sugar intake. It is also free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, making it a safe and wholesome treat for all ages.
Florasweets is perfect for those with dietary restrictions, such as vegans, people with lactose intolerance, or nut allergies, as it contains none of these ingredients.
Florasweets is now available for purchase on the Revival Point website and Amazon.
stacy schanks
Florasweets is a nut-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free chocolate made with 60% cacao ensuring a rich and satisfying chocolate experience.
"We are thrilled to introduce Florasweets to the market," said Ashley Hawk RN, a wellness contributor for Revival point "We wanted to create a product that would satisfy people's cravings for chocolate while also being healthy and nutritious. Florasweets is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to indulge in a guilt-free treat."
Unlike traditional chocolates, Florasweets is made with low-calorie sweetener allulose, making it a healthier option for those who are looking to reduce their sugar intake. It is also free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, making it a safe and wholesome treat for all ages.
Florasweets is perfect for those with dietary restrictions, such as vegans, people with lactose intolerance, or nut allergies, as it contains none of these ingredients.
Florasweets is now available for purchase on the Revival Point website and Amazon.
stacy schanks
Revival Point LLC
+1 888-991-4657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube