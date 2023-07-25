SRT Announces Acceptance into AWS GovCloud

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced that their MFT and Secure File Transfer solutions have been accepted into the AWS GovCloud.

AWS GovCloud (US) provides government customers compliance with multiple regulations including the FedRAMP High baseline; DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG), ITAR, FIPS 140-2 and Department of Defense for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5.

AWS GovCloud Regions are operated by employees who are U.S. citizens living and working in the U.S. AWS GovCloud (US) is only accessible to U.S. entities and account holders who pass a screening process.

“We have many customers that handle sensitive data. Having our applications accepted into GovCloud gives our government customers the flexibility to use our solutions on-site or securely in the cloud,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “Our ability to cluster on-site servers with cloud servers in GovCloud instantly creates a secure DR setup.”

SRT offers expert consulting services to assist customers with migration to the cloud from on-premises implementations, and to help customers optimize their cloud expenditures.

The SRT file transfer solutions in AWS GovCloud are available for immediate setup.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit an organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

Committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens evaluation effort, SRT is open about pricing, does not demand personal details to try the software and requires no multi-year commitments.

SRT solutions are not constrained by tech debt and are built and maintained using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD., with more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust the software for automating and securing their file transfers.