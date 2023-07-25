The Chill Brothers Become a Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2023 Finalist
Houston based HVAC Dealer becomes finalist for Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best for the second year in a row.
For the 2nd year in a row, The Chill Brothers have made it into the top 3 in the “Heating & AC Services” category.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers participated in Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2023, where they became a finalist, for the second year in a row. Best of the Best is a program put on by the Houston Chronicle for local Houston Businesses to gather votes from local Texans, to be named one of the best businesses in the Houston area of the year.
— Kristy Zepeda
“The Houston Chronicle’s annual “Best of the Best in Houston” is the largest community-driven project we do all year,” Kristy Zepeda, Houston Chronicle Account Executive said. “It does not cost businesses or consumers anything to participate. All we ask is for the public to nominate, then vote for, their favorite Houston-area businesses in over 150 categories. In 2023, our 4th annual “Best of the Best in Houston” saw over 11,000 business nominated, and over 420,000 nominations and votes.”
Being a finalist for two years in a row has been a massive acknowledgement for The Chill Brothers who only began in 2020. It’s unique for a newer company to be listed as a finalist in the Houston Best of the Best, and shows the company's drive and dedication for their community.
“For the 2nd year in a row, The Chill Brothers have made it into the top 3 in the “Heating & AC Services” category,” Kristy Zepeda mentioned. “The Marketing department at The Chill Brothers did a great job at utilizing their internal network – employees, customers, family and friends – to create a grassroots, organic campaign to get their network excited about nominating and voting for them.”
The Chill Brothers have obtained many awards since their opening in 2020, including the Lennox Centurion Award, Angis Super Service Award, and the Home Advisor Award. In hopes of being named Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best 2023, The Chill Brothers continue to strive to help local Texas with all their HVAC solutions while exceeding customer expectations and satisfaction.
"It is an honor and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to be recognized as a finalist for Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best for the second year in a row,” Brennan Mulcahy, CEO said. “This prestigious accolade validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible products and services to our customers. It is a reminder that our relentless drive for innovation and customer satisfaction is not only noticed but appreciated by our community. We are humbled by this recognition and will continue to push the boundaries of success, always striving to be the very best in our industry."
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT HOUSTON CHRONICLE
Houston Chronicle is one of the largest newspapers in the United States. The Houston Chronicle covers many local issues in addition to state, international and national news. They operate a news center in Washington, D.C that provides issues of special interests to the Houston area. It publishes print and online articles on mobile sites, direct mail and marketing programs. Houston Chronicle is considered one of the top newspaper websites.
