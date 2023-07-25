Clarence Crawford Re-Elected President of the Maryland State Board of Education; Dr. Joshua Michael Elected Vice President

July 25, 2023

President Crawford will be serving his fourth term as State Board President; Dr. Michael will be serving his first term at State Board Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD (July 25, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education voted unanimously to elect Clarence Crawford as President and Dr. Joshua Michael as Vice President for the 2023-2024 term.

The State Board would like to thank Dr. Susan Getty for lending her decades of classroom experience to the role of Vice President and for her ongoing service to the children of Maryland.

Bringing more than 45 years of combined government, leadership, business and instruction experience to the Maryland State Board of Education, Mr. Crawford was appointed as a member of the State Board in 2018. This is the fourth, and final, term that Mr. Crawford will serve as President of the State Board.

He currently serves as an adjunct professor in the American University’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program where he teaches Federal budgeting, ethical leadership, and enterprise risk management (ERM). Mr. Crawford is the founder and president of the Teach ‘em to Fish CDC. He is also a member of GAO’s Center for Audit Excellence Advisory Board and OPM’s Presidential Rank Review Panel.

Beginning as a GS-1, Mr. Crawford learned how to progress through the ranks and how to become a strong leader, enabling him to become a senior executive, ES-6 (i.e., four-star general equivalent) chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He used innovative approaches to lead successful transformations. Mr. Crawford specialized in starting up new functions and creating high performance organizations. He earned his M.P.A. in Finance and B.S. in Administration of Justice from the American University.

Dr. Michael brings a volume of experience to his service as Vice President of the State Board. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Sherman Family Foundation, which provides grants to non-profit organizations to promote education and opportunities for young people in Baltimore focusing on early childhood and K12 education.

Dr. Michael began his career as a middle school math teacher in Baltimore City Public Schools. Previously, Dr. Michael served as the Director of Baltimore School Partnerships at UMBC with the Sherman Scholars Program where he cultivated a pipeline of STEM educators and oversaw several signature partnership programs with Baltimore City schools including the UMBC-Lakeland partnership. As a high school student in 2005-06, he served as the student member of the State Board.

Dr. Michael received his Ph.D. from the UMBC School of Public Policy, and currently resides in Baltimore City with his wife, Leslie, and their three children. This will be the first term that Dr. Michael will serve as Vice President of the State Board.

