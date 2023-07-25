Filmmaker CHOICE SKINNER Blends Family, Love, and New Beginnings into Romantic Dramedy ‘A NEW LIFE’
Premiering August 11, 2023 on Amazon Prime and Major Digital PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Choice Skinner (Wingman Inc., Black Lightning Tobias' Revenge) crafts a moving story about family, love, and new beginnings in the romantic dramedy feature, A NEW LIFE. The film will debut in North America beginning August 11, 2023, with a TVOD release on Amazon Prime, and all major digital platforms.
A NEW LIFE follows Ronald Ferguson, a devoted father who reluctantly enters back into the dating scene with the help of his young daughter, Briana. It’s been six years since the untimely passing of his wife Stephanie, when a parent-teacher meeting at his daughter's school introduces Ronald to Serena, an enchanting teacher who captivates him instantly. Despite their strong attraction towards each other, Ronald struggles with severe emotional barriers due to the loss of Stephanie, making it difficult for him to open himself up to Serena and new love.
To star in the leading roles, Skinner toplined Chris Rouse (The Wrong Valentine) as Ronald and Daffany McGaray Clark (John Henry, Fosters) as Stephanie. For additional key roles, he cast Kyndra Mack (A Rose In Concrete), Danny Joo (All American), Danny Royce (NCIS), Joan Moten (Maggie) and Kailah Ami, making her acting debut alongside NFL star Josh Butler.
Skinner wrote, directed, edited and produced the project under his Darkan Entertainment banner, which he formed in 2010, an independent film and media production company dedicated to creating high-quality film, television, and media content with a strong focus on redemptive and empowering themes, expressly related to the Black community.
As a filmmaker, Skinner set out to tell a story showcasing Black men through another lens. “Black men are multi-faceted and so much more than what is often shown in current media. I hope this film will entertain audiences, but also help change the narrative by offering a different perspective of black men today,” Skinner explains.
A Brooklyn native, Skinner first gained attention as a filmmaker for his award-winning dramatic short Brotherly Love, followed by winning Octavia Spencer’s Facebook Short Film Competition with his short A Second Thought. He went on to direct his first full length feature film, Wingman, Inc., teaming with writer-producer Tony Germinario.
Skinner began his entertainment career as an actor and has amassed numerous credits including the TV shows All American, The District, How I Met Your Mother, The Shield, and Lost, as well as the films Killjoy 2 Delierance From Evil, Black Magic, Cryptz, Transylmania, and Free Samples starring Jessie Eisenberg and Jason Ritter.
Currently, Skinner is in development on the feature horror film The Legend Of Ciscero.
For more about CHOICE SKINNER and A NEW LIFE visit: DarkanEnt.com
Instagram: @darkan2000 Facebook: ChoiceJSKinner Twitter: @darkanent
Watch the Trailer for A NEW LIFE at: https://youtu.be/6eRWbaLVMyU
Follow on Instagram: @anewlifefilm and Facebook: /anewlifefilm
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com
Official Trailer for A NEW LIFE, a film by Choice Skinner