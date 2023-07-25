Lofty Goals: Hillary Sets Her Sights on the Moon in Latest Adventure in Children’s Book Series

In the latest book in this children’s series, Hillary sets an extremely lofty goal: to fly to the moon!

The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug series explores climate change and other topics through stories aimed at young readers.

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug children’s book series weaves a tapestry of experiences designed to intrigue, educate and inspire young readers. Hillary’s exciting escapades have included saving other ladybugs from a praying mantis, meeting Bigfoot, exploring a haunted castle, vacationing in Malibug Beach, going on a nuclear submarine ride, entering a mystery cave and traveling on an alien spaceship into outer space.

In the latest book, Hillary Flies to the Moon, Hillary the Little Ladybug is admiring a full red moon when she begins to dream about flying through the night sky.

Hillary passes over Ladybug Lake, marvels at the stars and wonders what it would be like to be the first ladybug on the moon. Flying faster than she has ever flown before, she heeds a small voice saying, “Come to me.” Once her feet touch down and she begins exploring, she comes face to face with aliens! A black hole and time/space warping are part of her thrilling journey through outer space, as she unlocks secrets of universal truths.

“The mystery and excitement of her adventure will keep you on the edge of your seat,” said author Gary Revel.

Co-authored by William Dandurand, Elisabeth Revel and Mary Cohen, the Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug series explores climate change and other topics through stories aimed at young readers. Parents have found the books entertaining as well, especially when they read them to their children.

“The Adventures of Hillary the Little Ladybug is in development at Jongleur Pictures LLC for the making of an animated series to be produced by Jeff Olm,” Revel added. “Jeff has been on the film-making team of many top-grossing films over the last 20 years. These include Titanic, The Revenant, Shrek Forever After, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and many more.”

Hillary Flies to the Moon

Publisher: Jongleur Books

Release Date: June 2, 2023

ISBN-13: 979-8396841444

Available from Amazon.com