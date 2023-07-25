Pelosi Statement on Teamsters’ Historic UPS Contract

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the announcement of a labor agreement between the Teamsters and UPS:

“Congratulations to the Teamsters on the remarkable success of their negotiations, bearing fruit in an exciting and historic agreement with UPS.

“UPS has been a union house for more than a century and remains the only national private delivery service with a unionized workforce. UPS earnings grew at the height of the pandemic. Now, this agreement will share that success with the workers whose packing, lifting and delivering met the needs of America’s families and made those profits possible.

“In my conversations with leadership of the union and the company, it was clear that both sides were committed to achieving an agreement that respects workers — and the agreement announced today reflects that commitment. In times of extreme heat, the drivers will have air conditioning in their vehicles to help keep them safe. In recognition of the importance of part-time workers, this agreement will secure for them benefits and increased pay that are long overdue.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms this truth: organized labor is the backbone of our economy and our Democracy. It is my hope that this success will not only benefit the 340,000 Teamsters at UPS — but will provide a model for achieving gains for workers across the industry as well.”