European Medicines Agency / Emergency Task Force and European Commission workshop on lessons learned on clinical trials in public health emergencies, from 09/06/2023 to 09/06/2023
On 9 June 2023, EMA organized a Lessons-learned workshop on Clinical Trials in Public Health Emergencies.
The aims of the workshop were to:
- Review current processes for clinical trials during emergencies
- Explore actions that could expedite approval process of multinational EU trials
- Define a framework for a more integrated framework for clinical trials during and in preparation of emergencies with the aim of fostering larger multinational clinical trials.
The workshop post-workshop report, the agenda, and the PowerPoint presentations are available below.