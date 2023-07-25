Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,560 in the last 365 days.

European Medicines Agency / Emergency Task Force and European Commission workshop on lessons learned on clinical trials in public health emergencies, from 09/06/2023 to 09/06/2023

On 9 June 2023, EMA organized a Lessons-learned workshop on Clinical Trials in Public Health Emergencies.

The aims of the workshop were to:

  • Review current processes for clinical trials during emergencies
  • Explore actions that could expedite approval process of multinational EU trials
  • Define a framework for a more integrated framework for clinical trials during and in preparation of emergencies with the aim of fostering larger multinational clinical trials.

The workshop post-workshop report, the agenda, and the PowerPoint presentations are available below.

You just read:

European Medicines Agency / Emergency Task Force and European Commission workshop on lessons learned on clinical trials in public health emergencies, from 09/06/2023 to 09/06/2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more