Cyberize It, LLC Approved as a Remote Online Notarization (RON) and Remote Tangible Notarization Provider in Delaware
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC, a leading remote online notarization software service, is pleased to announce its approval as an authorized provider of Remote Online Notarization (RON) and Remote Tangible Notarization (RIN) services for notaries in the state of Delaware. As of August 1, 2023, notaries in Delaware are legally permitted to perform RON and RIN transactions, and Cyberize It, LLC is poised to assist them in achieving their business goals through innovative digital notarization solutions.
Remote online notarization and remote tangible notarization have emerged as transformative practices, enabling secure and efficient notarization services to be conducted remotely. With the approval from Delaware Secretary of State Office, Cyberize It, LLC is now fully equipped to empower notaries to offer these essential services to their clients with ease and convenience.
"We are thrilled to be approved as a trusted provider of Remote Online Notarization and Remote Tangible Notarization in Delaware," said Amy Seitz, Founder of Cyberize It, LLC. "As a company committed to revolutionizing the notarization process, we are excited to assist notaries in Delaware in streamlining their workflows and delivering top-notch services to their customers."
Cyberize It, LLC's cutting-edge technology ensures secure and compliant online notarization experiences for notaries and their clients. With user-friendly features and a seamless interface, Cyberize It, LLC's platform allows notaries to perform remote notarization transactions efficiently, saving time and resources.
To get ahead of the gate and be fully prepared for August 1st, notaries in Delaware can take advantage of Cyberize It, LLC's early access offer. By purchasing access now and completing the onboarding process, notaries can hit the ground running and be ready to offer remote notarization services on the very first day it becomes legal in Delaware.
"Our early access program is designed to give notaries a competitive advantage," added Amy Seitz. "By preparing in advance, they can be at the forefront of the digital notarization landscape and provide their clients with modern and convenient solutions."
To learn more about Cyberize It, LLC's remote online notarization services and to take advantage of the early access offer, interested parties can visit www.cyberizeit.com and select "For RON Notaries".
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit www.cyberizeit.com
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®
Amy Seitz
