DNR seeks comment on proposed publicly owned lakes watershed program rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for the Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Program (Chapter 31).

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the above-mentioned rule chapter. Chapter 31 has been revised to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through August 4, 2023. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: george.antoniou@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2023.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/About-DNR/Administrative- Rules.