Stoneyard.com Celebrates Completion of a New Bank Branch Showcasing Stunning Natural Stone Veneer

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stoneyard.com is delighted to announce the successful completion of a new bank branch project located at 1340 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, Rhode Island. This impressive project highlights the use of the exquisite Stoneyard Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer , an embodiment of timeless elegance and superior craftsmanship.With the collaboration of Westend Construction, the Bank of Rhode Island has achieved a truly distinctive and welcoming presence for its new branch. The meticulous application of Stoneyard Greenwich Gray Ledgestone Natural Stone Veneer to the building's foundation has resulted in a sturdy and visually captivating base."We are thrilled to unveil this project using our Stoneyard Greenwich Gray Natural Stone Veneer," said David Croteau, co-founder of Stoneyard.com, while visiting the project site. "This project showcases this beautiful gray stone with its strident green lines, light and dark grays ,and it's Harsh Climate Approved™, ready for New England's coastal weather."The awe-inspiring grey hue of the Stoneyard Greenwich Gray, coupled with its natural light and dark tonal variations, lends an air of unparalleled sophistication to the structure, while preserving a harmonious, organic ambiance. The exterior walls of the bank, clad in this exquisite material, showcase a seamless and eye-catching façade, harmoniously blending modern design with rugged allure.One of the most remarkable highlights of this construction project is the masterful incorporation of Greenwich Gray Ledgestone around the building's windows. This thoughtful design choice adds depth and dimension to the structure, creating a captivating interplay between the smooth glass surfaces and the alluring natural stone veneer.

BANK OF RHODE ISLAND ADDS GREENWICH GRAY TO ITS NEW CRANSTON BRANCH