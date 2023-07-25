Unbridled Capital Provides Sell-Side Advisory to 20 Wingstops in Ohio
It was exciting to see and a testament to the popularity and high-growth trajectory of the Wingstop brand.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Buckeye Restaurant Group, led by Mike Horowitz, on the sale of 20 Wingstops in Ohio. The restaurants were sold to a large existing Wingstop franchisee.
— Rick Ormsby
“I first connected with Rick and Derek in 2017 before I was ever a franchisee. They were great advisors and friends as I joined the industry and looked for opportunities to grow my business, so it was an easy decision to work with them when I decided to sell. Unbridled ran a great process that pulled in a diverse and competitive group of buyers which drove an excellent outcome. The team was extremely professional and respected by everyone we interacted with, and we were able to close incredibly quickly and smoothly. I’d gladly endorse Unbridled for anyone looking to sell their business,” said franchisee Mike Horowitz.
“This was our second M&A transaction in the Wingstop brand and we’ve set a strong benchmark for valuations in the system. Bunches of credible and well-qualified buyers emerged here – at extremely competitive prices. It was exciting to see and a testament to the popularity and high-growth trajectory of the Wingstop brand. Also, this transaction closed faster than any other deal in my 20+ years in this business – both parties were committed, agreeable, and focused. I am so happy for both Mike and the existing Wingstop franchisee – congrats to both of you! At Unbridled, we want to do more work with Wingstop – please call us!” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
While franchise M&A activity has been slow, this is Unbridled’s 4th sell-side M&A closing this year. We have almost 15 other active deals, all while continuing to maintain an industry-leading closing percentage of over 90%. For more information, please contact Rick Ormsby at 502-252-6422 and rick@unbridledcapital.com.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube