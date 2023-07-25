The Citizen Science Lab Celebrates STEM with DreamFest–a 3 Day Celebration Featuring Slick Rick
The Citizen Science Lab is celebrating STEM with DreamFest,--a free 3-day community celebration with a special performance by hip-hop legend Slick Rick.
DreamFest is a wonderful chance for Pittsburgh families to have some science fun, meet new friends, and enjoy a performance by the unparalleled Slick Rick!”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) is set to transform the city into a hub of innovation and creativity in a free 3-day celebration of STEM with DreamFest! This extraordinary community event scheduled to take place from July 27-29, 2023, is not just your typical event - it is a thrilling celebration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) that promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.
— Dr. Andre Samuel, President and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab
Kicking off the festivities is the exclusive premiere of TCSL’s groundbreaking documentary, "For Da’ Culture." This private screening, to be held at Duquesne University, is a momentous occasion dedicated to the remarkable growth and future of TCSL's award-winning STEM programming. Attendees, including supporters and sponsors of The Citizen Science Lab, will have the privilege of witnessing the unveiling of TCSL's exciting plans for their new space in the Hill District, while also providing a valuable networking opportunity centered around STEM activities within our city.
Continuing the momentum, the second day of DreamFest invites the entire community to join in celebrating the rich history and promising future of The Citizen Science Lab. A public screening of "For Da’ Culture" will take place, inviting individuals of all backgrounds to experience the profound impact of TCSL on our community. This documentary showcases the remarkable achievements of TCSL and serves as an invitation to rally support for Project Dream, their capital campaign aimed at establishing a new facility in the Hill District.
The unveiling of the new space in the Hill District marks a significant milestone for The Citizen Science Lab. This state-of-the-art facility will provide an expanded platform for scientific exploration, innovation, and collaboration. Attendees of DreamFest will have the unique opportunity to witness architectural designs, cutting-edge equipment, and interactive features that will empower future generations of scientists and thinkers.
On Saturday, July 29, DreamFest promises to be an unforgettable experience for families as well. On July 29, families can enjoy thrilling rides, interactive science events, and hands-on experiments with a special musical performance by hip-hop royalty, Slick Rick. This festival serves as an environment where families can spend quality time together while immersing themselves in the exciting world of STEM education. Through engaging entertainment, games, and resource tables, DreamFest aims to inspire and promote STEM education, fostering a passion for learning among attendees.
"We are thrilled to host DreamFest and provide a platform where innovation and creativity can flourish," said Dr. Andre Samuel, President and CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "This festival represents an extraordinary opportunity for the Pittsburgh community to come together and celebrate the wonders of STEM. Through collaboration with local schools, community organizations, and businesses, we aim to inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem-solvers."
DreamFest invites you to join us on July 29, 2023, for a day filled with excitement, discovery, and celebration. Mark your calendars and be part of this remarkable event that will shape the future of innovation and creativity in Pittsburgh!
For more information about DreamFest and The Citizen Science Lab, please visit www.thecitizensciencelab.org.
About The Citizen Science Lab:
The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) is an award-winning organization dedicated to fostering curiosity and promoting STEM education within the Pittsburgh community. Through innovative programs, TCSL empowers young scientists and thinkers, providing them with the tools and resources needed to explore, experiment, and discover. With the support of generous sponsors and dedicated community stakeholders, TCSL continues to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and the future of scientific advancement.
