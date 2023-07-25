KALISPELL, MONTANA, BROKER- REALTOR® NAN WISE EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification to elevate myself so I could work with Veterans and Service Members to ensure they get everything that they have earned and deserve.”KALISPELL , MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nan Wise is an astute, compassionate, educated, and extremely dedicated real estate broker and co-owner of P3 & Associates in Kalispell, Montana.
— Nan Wise
Nan was born in San Diego, California, as her father James Braun was a Navy Submariner who was stationed there, and the family later moved to Montana where Nan graduated from Flathead High School. She then moved to Wyoming and worked as a dispatcher for the Newcastle Police Department. She says, “My dad was a Police Officer in San Diego, which inspired me to pursue my Law Degree, so I attended Chadron State College in Nebraska and majored in Criminal Justice with a minor in Business."
Upon returning to Wyoming, Nan went to the Law Enforcement Academy and became a Certified Detention Officer and then worked at the Detention Center where she transported prisoners and supervised them in jail. Having been a single mother to her daughter, Ashlee, Nan met her first husband Lane in 1988 and the family moved to Bosnia where he worked as a civilian Police Officer for the United Nations. “It was amazing living there!” She says, “Even though they were just coming out of a war, I felt safe. We lived in Jajce amidst the danger, but we were able to travel everywhere. We went to Italy, Croatia, England, Ireland, Hungary, Slovenia, and Greece. I also worked with the U.N. helping to investigate human trafficking which was much more under the radar at that time. It opened my eyes to how malevolent people can be, and to this day I strive to protect and assist anyone in my orbit who I see is at a disadvantage.”
When Nan returned to the United States, she was offered a position as a Lieutenant with the Weston County Sheriff’s Department in Wyoming. She says, “I totally revamped the system, working 18-hour days. I was determined to give 100% to this endeavor. I re-wrote the policies and procedures, made sure that they installed camera systems throughout the jail, increased staff, and cut medical costs. It was a massive restructuring, and I was nominated and awarded “Detention Officer of the Year” in 2002, for the State of Wyoming.
Nan then went to work with the Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) which is a private contractor with the Department of Justice. She was assigned to go to Iraq as a Captain to train the Iraqi prison guards to run their prisons more in alignment with the United States Evidentiary System rather than their existing Accusatory System. She worked in one of the largest prisons in Iraq carrying a 9-millimeter and a M-4 carbine. “It was a very interesting and life-changing time for me. I was literally witnessing an entire Middle Eastern culture attempt to transition into a more modern, democratic way of life. We had 149 Civilian Law Enforcement personnel living in a very luxurious hotel in downtown Baghdad. Many of our American troops would come to visit and relax and unwind. They took showers, had a few drinks, and swam in our pool. It was an oasis in the desert for them during the war. This was the invasion of Iraq, led by the United States coalition that overthrew the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein after the attack on America on 9/11. It was known as ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’. It was also the place where I met and fell in love with my current husband, John Wise. We met in the elevator of the Baghdad hotel and sparks flew! John was a civilian contractor through the State Department, and he is also a Vietnam Veteran. John and I were committed to doing everything we could as civilian American contractors in Iraq. John was a retired District Commander for the Colorado State Patrol and now he and his team were in charge of escorting and protecting the oil tanker trucks from being ambushed by Iraqi insurgents while traveling the highways in Iraq. John and his team also developed the Iraqi Highway Patrol and trained the Iraqi Highway Patrol Officers. Both of us were sincerely committed to doing everything in our power to assist with the restructuring of Iraq and making changes in their lives that would eventually free them from the tyranny that they lived under.”
Nan and John married in Colorado in 2005 and Nan went to work for the Colorado State Patrol as a Communications Officer. They later moved to Montana in 2013 where John and Nan together became actively involved in the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1087. They were also heavily involved with the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE), an organization that provides funding to bring awareness and mitigate Veteran suicides, understanding the GI Bill and all issues affecting Veterans Benefits. Nan spearheaded and developed the non-profit 501c3 named the Veteran’s Coalition of Northwest Montana. Nan is closely connected with Legislators in Montana and Washington D.C., where she advocates for her Veteran real estate clients and makes tremendous advances in their lives, where others do not.
Nan decided to get into the Real Estate industry on the advice of her father. He accompanied her to her exam where she passed with flying colors. “I really wanted to make my dad proud, and we talked about how Military families, Veterans, and Active-Duty members are underserved, underappreciated, and taken advantage of. I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification to elevate myself so I could work with Veterans and Service Members to ensure they get everything that they have earned and deserve.” In 2021, Nan and her business partner, Broker Sandy Johnson, opened their boutique brokerage P3 & Associates, Inc., they are dedicated to their clients, especially military clients as both hold their MRP Certifications!
