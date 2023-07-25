Media Alert

ILLINOIS, July 25 - Preliminary Damage Assessments Teams from Severe Storms going door-to-door









Who: Media availability

What: Observe Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams in the field

When: Tuesday July 25, 2023 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Various PDA Team and locations Chicago, Cicero, Stickney, and Berwyn

Why: Local-County-State-Federal PDA teams going door-to-door in the hardest hit areas verifying and validating damages from the severe weather on June 29th - July 2nd





**Contact IEMA-OHS PIO Kevin Sur (217-441-1480 or Kevin.Sur@Illinois.Gov) to coordinate field teams and locations**





