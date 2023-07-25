Media Alert

Submit Release
ILLINOIS, July 25 - Preliminary Damage Assessments Teams from Severe Storms going door-to-door



Who:    Media availability

What:   Observe Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams in the field

When:  Tuesday July 25, 2023 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Various PDA Team and locations Chicago, Cicero, Stickney, and Berwyn

Why:     Local-County-State-Federal PDA teams going door-to-door in the hardest hit areas verifying and validating damages from the severe weather on June 29th - July 2nd


              **Contact IEMA-OHS PIO Kevin Sur (217-441-1480 or Kevin.Sur@Illinois.Gov) to coordinate field teams and locations**


Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov


