SquarePet Expands Sales Team

Premium Pet Nutrition Brand Bolsters Sales Force to Drive Growth and Market Penetration

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading provider of premium pet nutrition, today announced the expansion of its North American sales team. The recent expansion is in response to growth throughout North America and reflective of SquarePet’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and meeting the increasing demand for its high-quality pet nutrition line.

Jason Lesmeister joins the SquarePet team as regional sales manager throughout Canada. Lesmeister brings over a decade of sales experience in Canada to SquarePet, with his previous position as Regional Sales Manager at Pan Pacific Pet, a leading distributor in Western Canada. In this position, he worked closely with pet specialty retailers and vendors, fostering relationships, while contributing to the growth and success of the company.

Lynda Littlefield joins the SquarePet team with 25 years of experience in the pet industry ranging from veterinary to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Littlefield successfully owned and operated an independent business in the pet industry and is a licensed animal massage therapist with a focus on rehabilitation for large and small animals. She has also trained and worked as a Veterinary technician with exotics, emergency, surgery, mobile services, and preventative care. Littlefield will be leading the SquarePet sales efforts throughout the Pacific Northwest territory.

“These efforts to expand our sales team throughout North America are in direct response to the growing demand for the SquarePet product line and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our valued customers,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “By investing in the right people and reinforcing our sales capabilities, we are poised to continue to provide our customers with super-premium, solutions-focused dog and cat nutrition, while solidifying our position as a leader in the pet food industry. We are excited to welcome Lynda and Jason to the SquarePet family.”

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.