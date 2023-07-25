Pikes Peak State Park campground to open July 27

MACGREGOR – The Iowa DNR is re-opening the newly renovated Pikes Peak State Park campground on July 27. Campers will enjoy upgraded camping amenities, along with the ability to make same-day reservations at all campsites.

According to Detra Dettmann, northeast supervisor for the DNR State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, new park improvements include: larger sites with pull-through capabilities at most of the 60 campsites; full hook-up electrical with 50-amp service at six campsites, and standard electric at the remaining sites; along with newly paved roads and parking lots. Park staff are still working on grass establishment in the campground.

All campsites will be reservable through the state park reservation site, with the ability to make same-day reservations. Site availability will be known in real-time online, including recent cancellations. This is a change from most other state park campgrounds that have a two-day reservation window.

“Same-day reservations have been well received at the other state parks that have made this change,” said Dettmann. “Now campers will know exactly what sites are available in real time, helping them to save time and plan their trips.”

Campers can start making reservations online for Pikes Peak State Park at 9 a.m. on July 27, with the same-day window closing at 11:59 p.m. each day. The “iron ranger,” where paper reservations were inserted at the campground kiosk, has been removed. Campers driving to the park looking for walk-in reservations will be directed to make their reservation online while onsite. Reservations will be accepted through the end of November, with the campground closing over the winter from December through February.

Reservations can be made at https://iowastateparks. reserveamerica.com/, or by calling (877) 427-2757. The website includes updated photos of every campsite at the Pikes Peak State Park campground.