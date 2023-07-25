Lake Keomah State Park restoration being planned

OSKALOOSA – Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other project partners are planning a lake restoration project at Lake Keomah State Park to improve water quality and recreational opportunities.

Construction is scheduled to start in the fall of 2024 and continue into the spring of 2026. Planned improvements include additional watershed practices to protect the lake, stabilizing the shoreline, dredging in targeted areas, upgrading the boat ramp and trail, improving fish habitat and removing common carp and grass carp.

DNR will hold a public meeting late this fall to present preliminary restoration plans and solicit feedback from park users. The campground and lodge will remain open throughout the project. Access to the lake may be limited during construction.

Park staff remain busy this summer welcoming visitors and implementing the park’s forest management plan, which includes removing invasive species, managing desirable trees and creating prairie plantings.

The forest management plan has been supported by Vermeer Corporation with more than $1 million in time, fuel and equipment donations during the last five years. Forest restoration improves wildlife habitat and promotes better water quality in the lake, reducing erosion from bare forest floor soils into Lake Keomah.

“Taking care of our woodlands and natural resources is an important goal for us to ensure Lake Keomah remains a beautiful, unique area,” said Chad Malone, Lake Keomah State Park ranger.

To make a camping reservation and to learn more about Lake Keomah and Iowa State Parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/parks.