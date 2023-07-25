Flower Turbines Round Passes $2 Million in Funding
This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.
Flower Turbines equity crowdfunding campaign 4 now passes $2 million in funds raised.LAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of Flower Turbines Tulips is undeniable! Flower Turbines hit the $2 million mark in its latest funding campaign!
Flower Turbines is raising $12 million to scale up its manufacturing and sales operations in the USA and EU and continue its R&D program.
Flower Turbines' mission is to make small wind energy available to everyone and change the world for the better.
The update and investment information are available at this link to its RegA+ page on Startengine equity crowdfunding platform: https://tinyurl.com/37mpw9ys
Flower Turbines has developed a unique vertical-axis wind turbine. Their technology is efficient, low-cost, and visually appealing, making it an attractive option for businesses, governments, and communities worldwide.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
