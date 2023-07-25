Submit Release
Roadwork scheduled to begin July 31 on 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roadwork on U.S. Highway 81, known inside Grand Forks as 32nd Avenue South, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 31.

Resurfacing work will take place between Interstate 29 and Washington Street. Americans With Disability Act-compliant ramps will be replaced at various intersections.

There will be reduced speeds in work zones, restricted turning movements and closed lanes. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Motorists can expect delays and are urged to watch for workers and equipment as well as changes in traffic patterns.

The project is anticipated to be completed in September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

CONTACT: 
Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701-328-6965

 

