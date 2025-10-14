Submit Release
Public Input Meeting – US Highway 2 & Airport Drive Intersection improvements near Grand Forks

About the Project

The project consists of potential intersection improvements at the intersection of US 2 and Airport Drive. Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 to 8 pm CT
Where: Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd Street, in Grand Forks
Formal Presentation: 6:30 pm CT

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email Thomas Fakler with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24422" in the subject line.
Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24422" in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov.19, 2025.

Contact

Thomas Fakler 
Ulteig Operations LLC 
3350 38th Ave South
Fargo, ND 58104
US2AirportDrive@UIteig.com

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting. To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov.

