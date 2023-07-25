Epos Now Secures Top Spot as Restaurant POS System with Best Capabilities, According to Money’s 2023 List.
Epos Now POS systems top Money's 2023 list for POS systems for restaurants with the best capabilities.UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, the renowned global payments and point of sale (POS) provider, proudly announced its well-deserved recognition as the restaurant POS system with the best capabilities, as declared by Money.com.
Money, the esteemed personal finance and digital platform, unveiled its highly-anticipated 2023 list, highlighting Epos Now's systems as one of the best options available today. This remarkable achievement further solidifies Epos Now's position as an award-winning leader in the industry, setting new standards for excellence in POS solutions.
“We're thrilled that industry experts have recognized our POS system for possessing the best capabilities,” said Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer at Epos Now. “This recognition reinforces that we provide quality business solutions to new and growing restaurant owners. We take pride in knowing Epos Now works for any sized business, with quick onboarding, real-time reporting, and an easy-to-learn system.”
To help users pick the best POS system for their business needs, Money evaluated many different POS systems using the following five criteria; payment processing methods, pricing and structure; features; cost; ease-of-use, and integration options. In particular, Money highlighted the key benefits of Epos Now for restaurants as being extremely user-friendly and the full suite of restaurant management software.
In their article, Money said: “Epos Now is a versatile and easy-to-use POS system with a range of tools that help you manage your restaurant. Notably, it helps make staff onboarding and training quick and uncomplicated.”
For more information about Epos Now’s restaurant POS systems, please visit https://www.eposnow.com/us/systems/hospitality-pos/restaurant/
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care industries thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
Sandra Kaulfuss
Epos Now
+44 7404552071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram