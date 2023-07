Williston Barracks / Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1004672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2023 @ approximately 1651 hours

STREET: I-189

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Shelburne Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Garrett Dunn

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ryan Cantell

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-189 near the intersection of Shelburne Road in the Town of South Burlington. Investigation revealed Cantell had slowed down and came to a complete stop at a red light. Dunn, who was traveling behind Cantell failed to come to a complete stop and crashed into the rear end of Cantell’s vehicle. Cantell’s vehicle obtained minor rear end damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Dunn’s vehicle obtained major front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Tailhook Towing. Both operators reported no injuries. Dunn was issued a VCVC for Tile 23 V.S.A. 1039, Following too closely.