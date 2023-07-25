Cigniti's IP, ZastraTM, has been Recognized in the "The Computer Vision Tools Landscape, Q2 2023”
Report by Independent Research FirmDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, is delighted to announce that for the first time that its IP, ZastraTM, has been recognized as one of the notable vendors in Forrester's report titled "The Computer Vision Tools Landscape, Q2 2023."
Zastra™, Cigniti’s Computer Vision (CV) Platform offering is identified in the report as a general purpose foundation, built to be extensible, that can be used to build any type of application. As an Enterprise-grade Annotation & Collaboration Platform for Digital Engineering services, ZastraTM employs advanced Active Learning techniques, reducing annotation efforts by up to 70% while ensuring top-notch detection, classification, and segmentation of image and video datasets.
The report states that “Computer vision technologies are still evolving — with advances in modeling, data labeling, and tool development continuing to push this space forward decades after its first emergence. CV tools can offer state-of-the-art technologies and provide use-case-specific functions that make pervasive AI possible. Hyperscalers are promoting computer vision services as an extension of their AI/ML platforms. Pure-play vendors have prioritized verticals and are expanding coverage to more types of customers. Tech leaders and business professionals will face a plethora of vendor options and should pay attention to the market dynamics.”
Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer, Cigniti Technologies, said, "According to recent reports, the majority of companies with data and analytics decision-makers who are adopting AI technologies are planning to boost their investments in computer and machine vision in the upcoming year. From enhancing medical diagnoses to improving quality control in manufacturing, Computer Vision is transforming operations and unlocking new opportunities across industries. For us, this recognition further bolsters ZastraTM’s industry-proven capabilities as a computer vision tool that helps global organizations harness the power of AI in their digital transformation journeys.”
Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Cigniti Technologies, added, “The recognition of ZastraTM in Forrester's report is, in our opinion, a testament to the company's expertise in computer vision and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions. ZastraTM empowers organizations to enhance visual analysis and optimize various computer vision use cases through its comprehensive suite of tools, frameworks, and methodologies. We are proud to contribute to the future of computer vision and remain committed to driving innovation in the Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering space and be at the frontiers of an AI-led future.”
Forrester defines Computer Vision tools as "Software tools, software development kits (SDKs), and platforms that assist in both the development and deployment of computer vision models for multiple enterprise-level use cases. They include tools for data ingestion, data augmentation, model training, testing, and/or deployment."
About Cigniti Technologies:
Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World's Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, and Singapore. To know more about Cigniti, visit: www.cigniti.com
