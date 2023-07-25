PPFF Approved to Hire for Two AmeriCorp Positions

PPFF is excited to announce the approval for two national service positions through Pennsylvania Service Mountain Corps AmeriCorps (PMSC AmeriCorps)

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the approval for two national service positions through Pennsylvania Service Mountain Corps AmeriCorps (PMSC AmeriCorps) for a Healthy Lands Week marketing and volunteer program position and a trail maintenance training and implementation position.

The Healthy Lands Week marketing role focuses on marketing, building relationships, and sharing your enthusiasm for an important cause and program to inspire others to engage and volunteer with the outdoors and PPFF. The primary focus of this position will be to engage the public in Healthy Lands Week through education, outreach, and volunteerism, with the ultimate goal of building a sustainable system of cultural and natural assets.

The Trail Maintenance Training role focuses on training and leading volunteers, building relationships, and sharing your love for the outdoors. The candidate for this position will be an integral part of a dynamic team and be responsible for training volunteers in trail maintenance, leading volunteers in trail work days, and educating the public on Leave No Trace principles. They must have flexibility to travel, will have experience working with volunteers, and have some knowledge of trail maintenance techniques.

Both PMSC Americorps positions are great for all ages—those just entering the workforce or those transitioning between careers or looking for engagement after retirement. Each position is 1,700 hours (40 hours a week) and has a bi-weekly stipend. Additional benefits include an educational stipend upon completion, which is transferable to children and grandchildren if you do not need it, medical benefit option, childcare, and student loan forbearance and loan interest options.

To apply, send resume and cover letter by July 26, 2023 to MMowery-PPFF@pa.net or by mail to Marci Mowery, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

For additional information, please visit https://paparksandforests.org/news/ppff-to-fill-two-americorps-positions/

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

