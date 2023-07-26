Inspera Acquires Crossplag, Adding Advanced AI-Enabled Plagiarism Detection to Digital Assessment Ecosystem
Inspera announced today the strategic acquisition of Crossplag, a powerful tool for originality checking and AI authorship detection.OSLO, NORWAY, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspera's cloud-based assessment ecosystem offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities for seamless assessments. Starting with planning and design, through to delivery, and grading across various formats. Assessment types include formative, summative, and diagnostic exams, coursework, tests, quizzes, term papers, and more.
By incorporating Crossplag's expertise and technology, Inspera aims to further enhance its solutions, each of which empower educators and institutions to deliver authentic assessments with ease.
With the full incorporation of Crossplag into the Inspera digital assessment and remote proctoring ecosystem, clients can expect tighter integration of originality checking and AI writing detection capabilities. Crossplag is the first and only plagiarism detection tool to work across a large number of languages, including translations. This means student submissions can be checked for cross-language matching and originality.
We understand that institutions, educators and students want to be assured that their degrees and qualifications have integrity at their core. With the recent rapid rise and widespread availability of AI tools, the need for AI writing detection has been elevated to the same level as originality and similarity checking. The incorporation of Crossplag capabilities in all of these areas will enable institutions to assess with greater confidence.
Crossplag’s AI writing detection capabilities, coupled with the subject expertise of educators make for a powerful combination in upholding standards and integrity.
This acquisition is set to accelerate the impressive work accomplished by Crossplag so far. This will ensure Inspera’s clients and partners benefit from innovative solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Crossplag to the Inspera family," said Andrew Cons, Global CEO at Inspera. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment of continuous improvement and innovation of digital assessments. The integration of Crossplag's capabilities will provide our clients with more robust tools that ensure academic integrity and foster fair assessment practices."
"We are excited to join Inspera and take our originality solutions to new heights," said Besart Kunushevci, Founder, CEO & Head of Products at Crossplag. "Our team has worked tirelessly for years to develop an advanced plagiarism detection technology that covers a vast array of languages and incorporates AI-driven writing detection. We have always prioritized data privacy and security, values shared by Inspera. Together, we aim to provide institutions worldwide with a robust and reliable alternative for upholding academic integrity that focuses on innovation, data privacy, and a more holistic approach to assessments."
As a result of this acquisition, Inspera will introduce new product offerings in the near future. Educators, administrators, and institutions can visit www.inspera.com for updates and stay tuned for the exciting developments.
About Inspera
Inspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organisations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment. Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 160 countries across five continents. The EdTech company’s end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation. Inspera integrates with key education technology platforms such as Anthology’s Blackboard Learn, Instructure Canvas, Brightspace by D2L, and Moodle. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Stockholm, Brisbane and Berlin.
About Crossplag
Crossplag is a cutting-edge plagiarism detection and AI content detection company specializing in advanced technology solutions for academic integrity. Based in South East Europe and founded by a team of experts in the field, Crossplag has developed an innovative approach to detecting plagiarism, AI-generated content, and content manipulated by rewriting or translation services. The company is committed to helping educators maintain academic integrity and uphold the highest standards of education.
