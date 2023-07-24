Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights Begin August 8

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 8, through Friday, September 1.

All shows begin at dusk. The series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and title sponsor Bank of America with additional support from College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving and the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, August 8

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Moakley Park, 1005 Columbia Road, South Boston

Friday, August 11

Meteor shower program featuring “Lightyear”

Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury

Monday, August 14

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Horatio Harris Park, 58 Harold Street, Roxbury

Tuesday, August 15

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Ringer Playground, 85 Allston Street, Allston

Wednesday, August 16

“DC League of Super Pets”

Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley Street, Dorchester

Monday, August 21

“Vivo”

Noyes Playground, 86 Boardman Street, East Boston

Tuesday, August 22

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Peters Park, 230 Shawmut Avenue, South End

Wednesday, August 23

“Spiderman: No Way Home”

Healy Playground, 160 Florence Street, Roslindale

Monday, August 28

“DC League of Super Pets”

Iacono Playground, 150 Readville Street, Hyde Park

Tuesday, August 29

“The Bad Guys”

Training Field/Winthrop Square, 55 Winthrop Street, Charlestown

Friday, September 1

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Boston Common Parade Ground, 38 Beacon Street, Boston

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information please go to Boston.gov/MovieNight or contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505. Stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.