Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council Seats Three Board Directors to Lead Sustainability Geotourism Mission
Kentucky, Mississippi, and North Carolina Board seats have been filled on the TRV Stewardship Council Board, a 501c3 non-profit.KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, the largest multistate-focused nonprofit in the American South promoting community-driven resource conservation, locally sourced business development and the principles of geotourism, is proud to welcome three new members to its team.
Ferrin Rainey, Blair Travis and Pam Randolph will join the council to help lead its mission of advancing geotourism-aligned communication, education, preservation and economic development promotion initiatives in the 7-state Tennessee Valley region.
Geotourism is defined as tourism that sustains or enhances the distinctive geographical character of a place -- its environment, heritage, aesthetics, culture, and the well-being of its residents.
The Stewardship Council serves as steering committee and editorial board for the Tennessee River Valley MapGuide at ExploreTRV.com. Volunteers from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi. Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee make up the Council.
Blair Travis, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Business Development for the City of Calvert in Kentucky, brings years of experience in developing and promoting small-businesses and helping start-ups gain a profitable footing in her neck of the woods. The council is honored and excited to gain from her expertise and help spread her knowledge and insights across the Tennessee Basin.
Pam Randolph, a sales and field representative for Print Distribution from North Carolina, is passionate about helping the hardworking inhabitants of Southern Appalachia profit from the cultural and economic exchanges that are spawned anew every day in the visitor-friendly communities of one of the world's oldest mountain ranges. The temperate rainforest watershed counties along both sides of the Tennessee-North Carolina border are some of the most ecologically rich and recreationally dense in the entire United States.
Ferrin Rainey, Tourism Director at Tishomingo County Development Foundation and Tourism in Mississippi, is dedicated to promoting sustainably prosperous, community-friendly, conservation-allied economic development. Rainey enjoys the pleasure of living in and advocating on behalf of one of the most scenic parts of the Magnolia State, which just so happens to be the part that merges with the Tennessee Valley in Mississippi's northeast corner. Rainey is committed to promoting better understanding, mutual respect and warm, rewarding relations among visitors and residents of these magnificent lands.
All three new members are highly active in their respective regions of the Tennessee River Basin and have spent years encouraging responsible tourism-oriented economic development and advocating innovative, productive partnerships among stakeholder groups with interests in heritage preservation and local community livability-enhancement efforts. They are dedicated to commitments, concepts, and enterprises associated with geotourism, which is the fundamental component of the TRV Stewardship Council's mission.
The council is excited to welcome these new members and looks forward to working with them to further its people-driven mission of helping protect natural resources, promote cultural and historical awareness and build prosperous communities in the Tennessee River Valley.
Julie Graham
METTC
+1 8655850811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube