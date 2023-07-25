Turtleback Trailers Moves to Tennessee Following May 2023 Acquisition
I'm excited and blessed to complete the acquisition of Turtleback Trailers. Our team looks forward to building on Turtleback's leading reputation within the overland industry–10 years and counting.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging a strong relationship with Turtleback Trailers and its leadership, Joshua J. Coster capitalized on an opportunity to bring overlanding to Tennessee. Turtleback Trailers, a premier overland and adventure trailer manufacturer previously based in Chandler, Arizona, is now calling Gallatin, Tennessee home. The deal, finalized in May 2023, marks a significant milestone in Coster's strategic growth plan and reinforces his commitment to delivering exceptional products and expanding brand presence in the overland industry.
"I am both excited and blessed to complete the acquisition of Turtleback Trailers. Our team looks forward to building on Turtleback's leading reputation within the overland industry – 10 years and counting," said Joshua J. Coster, President & Owner of Turtleback Trailers and Wil-Ro, Inc. "I look forward to seeing the brand grow and maintain its presence as the premier overland trailer manufacturer. Welcome to Tennessee—Turtleback community and loyal supporters—I can't wait to meet you!"
Turtleback Trailers, founded in 2013, has built a strong reputation for its innovative designs and commitment to quality craftsmanship, catering to adventure enthusiasts who seek rugged and dependable trailers for their expeditions. By bringing Turtleback Trailers under its leadership, Wil-Ro, Inc. aims to combine its manufacturing expertise with Turtleback's industry-leading position, enhancing the overall customer experience and offering a broader range of products.
As part of the acquisition, Turtleback Trailers will relocate its operations to Gallatin, Tennessee, joining the Wil-Ro, Inc. factory. This integration will enable both companies to streamline production processes, share resources, and leverage synergies to meet the increasing demand for overland trailers.
The team at Turtleback Trailers, led by Director of Sales Katelyn McGuire, is delighted about the move to Tennessee and its opportunities. "Relocating from the deserts of Arizona to just outside the vibrant city of Nashville is a thrilling step for Turtleback Trailers," said McGuire. "We are committed to upholding our esteemed brand, supporting our close-knit community, and providing exceptional customer service to our loyal Herd while welcoming new enthusiasts to the Turtleback family. With great anticipation, we are laying the foundation for an exhilarating production launch in July 2023."
Immediately following the acquisition, Coster and his team were eager to showcase Turtleback Trailers at Overland Expo® West and Pacific Northwest. Looking ahead, The Herd will convene at several overland expos, including Overland Expo East and SEMA.
Wil-Ro, Inc., with over 50 years of manufacturing excellence, is well-positioned to propel Turtleback Trailers into the future. Production is scheduled to resume in the summer of 2023, and the first deliveries from the new Tennessee headquarters are expected between October-December 2023.
The Turtleback Trailers sales team is actively taking orders for Q4 2023 deliveries, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted customer support.
About Turtleback Trailers
Established in 2013, Turtleback Trailers is a leading overland and adventure trailer manufacturer. With a strong passion for the outdoors, Turtleback Trailers crafts rugged, reliable, and versatile trailers that meet the unique needs of outdoor enthusiasts. Known for its exceptional quality and innovative features, Turtleback Trailers embodies the spirit of American adventure. Take Life Outside and discover more at turtlebacktrailers.com.
About Wil-Ro, Inc.
Crafted in America since 1973, Wil-Ro, Inc. manufactures high-quality truck bodies and trailers for landscaping, hauling, construction, equipment distribution, and farming. Wil-Ro's premier truck bodies and trailers come in a variety of standard models as well as custom configurations to fit the needs of customers and distributor partners nationwide. Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, Wil-Ro focuses on craftsmanship and people, fostering time-honored manufacturing processes to build the strongest, longest-lasting truck beds and trailers in the industry. Forged in the fires of the American spirit, Wil-Ro is American-made and Veteran owned. For more information, visit wil-ro.com.
