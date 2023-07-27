Springfree Trampoline Wins 2023 Creative Child Award for Product of the Year

This award is the culmination of pioneering work that Springfree has done to advance trampoline safety.

The pioneering trampoline brand wins fourth award this year

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline is delighted to announce that its Springfree Medium Oval Trampoline has been awarded the 2023 Creative Child Award for Product of the Year in the Kid's Outdoor Play Category. This award is the culmination of pioneering work that Springfree has done to advance trampoline safety.

The Creative Child Magazine’s Awards Program is unique in that all products are reviewed by multiple sources—moms, educators and early education professionals—over a two-day event in Nevada.

Over 100 guest reviewers are invited to attend the organized review event, where they analyze products that are separated into categories. They fill out review forms with comments and a score based on established criteria. After the event, comments and scores are assessed by the Creative Child Magazine staff assistants to determine the winners.

“We are overjoyed to receive the 2023 Creative Child Award for Product of the Year in the Kid’s Outdoor Play Category,” said Amy McIntee, Springfree Trampoline’s VP of Sales in North America. “Children deserve to enjoy safe and fun outdoor play and we’re honored to be awarded for our efforts in providing children a safer trampoline to create lasting memories.”

Springfree Trampolines have proven to be the safest trampoline on the market, with a patented springless design, an enclosure net that flexes when jumped into, a mat with no hard edges, a frame that is impossible to touch from the jumper’s perspective and enclosure rods that replace hard metal poles.

All of Springfree’s safety features contribute to its Trampolines being the only trampoline to eliminate 90% of product-related injuries.

In addition to the Creative Child Award, Springfree Trampoline has also taken home the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Award, Mom’s Choice Award and Yardzen’s “Best Trampoline” Award for this year.

Springfree Trampoline is currently celebrating its 20th year, and to commemorate the occasion, they will be running promotions throughout the year on their springless trampolines.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About Creative Child

Creative Child, Magazine is a national monthly parenting magazine that expands the definition of creativity by providing originality and spontaneity to parents seeking resources to nurture their child’s creativity. Creative Child writes about various topics, including arts & crafts, music & activities, parenting, health & safety, travel and more. You can browse through their website and subscribe to their newsletter by visiting, https://creativechild.com/.