Seminar on "Resistance Possibilities Against the Control of Mind, Body, and Space" Held as Part of Honor Week Activities at EMU

A seminar titled "Resistance Possibilities Against The Control of Mind, Body, and Space" was held at Eastern Mediterranean University (DAU) as part of the Honor Week Activities organized by the Community Involvement Center. The seminar took place at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and was conducted by Prof. Dr. Melek Göregenli, who has works on human and society, psychology, and environmental psychology. In her presentation, Prof. Dr. Göregenli focused on the spatial reflections of prejudice and discrimination practices observed in intergroup relationships.

The seminar, which had a high level of participation, emphasized how spatial policies (such as design, organization, and closure of spaces) are instrumentalized in controlling the minds and everyday practices of various social groups. Prof. Dr. Göregenli highlighted the ways to combat these policies and emphasized the importance of resisting and challenging them.

