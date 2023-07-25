EMU Represented in Erbil

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) was represented at the “6th Educational Exhibition EDEX in North Iraq Erbil” fair held in North Iraq Erbil on 15-16 July, 2023. EMU Engineering Faculty, Civic Engineering Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Mürüde Çelikağ, EMU Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (MIKA) Director Derviş Ekşici and MIKA personnel Ahmed Kasım Abdillahi attended the fair and provided information about EMU.

During the visit, MIKA Director Ekşici visited Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Aram Muhammed Kadir and Scholarship and Cultural Relations General Manager Dr. Yaseen Salih. During the visit, which focused on EMU’s place in the world rankings, accreditation studies, student and academic staff profile, the opportunities offered by EMU to its students and campus opportunities were discussed. Ekşici stated that a consensus was reached on various issues at the end of the positive visit, and underlined that an agreement was reached on various cooperation issues.

At the end of the visit, Ekşici presented unique EMU souvenirs to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Aram Muhammed Kadir and Scholarship and Cultural Relations General Manager Dr. Yaseen Salih.

On the other hand, during the visit, many contacts were made and EMU’s place in the world rankings and the educational opportunities it offered were mentioned. Moreover, various contacts were made with many EMU graduates who have important positions in the business world in Iraq.